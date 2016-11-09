An elegant home for a traditional family

Trends may come and go, but something that will never go out of style is a simple and elegant home. We love looking at some of the weird and wonderful creations out there, but every now and then, an injection of serene chic is needed and that is exactly what today's home offers. Curated by an interior designer that must have had an intrinsic understanding of what their clients wanted, you'll be staggered by the flow of cohesive decor here, as well as titillated by a rather daring kitchen choice! Come with us now and enjoy every room!
Walk through the ornate front door and you find yourself here, in this lovely and surprisingly peaceful hallway/living room, complete with white leather seating and a polished floor that reflects warm sunlight everywhere. While fairly plain decor is dominating, it's the extra touches that garner the most attention, such as that incredible wall art, above the window. Wow!
Getting the balance between luxury and over the top design can be tricky, but that's why you hire interior designers that really know their stuff! All the dark , ornate metalwork here could have easily overwhelmed the space, but it is wonderfully balanced by white walls, frosted mirror images on all the windows and a limited color palette for the accessories. This can only be described as a monochrome masterpiece!
Having storage in the dining room makes perfect sense, as crockery and place settings can all be safely stowed away, within easy reach of the table, but can you see the extra detail here that is amazing? A little vanity unit with a sink specifically for washing your hands before a meal! That's the kind of extra touch that so few houses have and it's really impressed us!
When you don't want to overshadow more delicate design nuances with dark metalwork, what do you do? It's simple, you add pale texture and frosted glass etchings. Honestly, this whole set-up is so elegant, refined and high-end that we can barely cope! What we do know is that eating at this dining table must feel like a restaurant experience at every mealtime. What a treat!
We warned you that the kitchen in this house had a surprise in store and here it is; a lime green color scheme! On paper, this shouldn't work at all, but with the rest of the house being so neutral, it really does and helps to make a functional space just that little bit more quirky and personal. It's so nice to see touches of individual personality shining through like this!
There was no way that the master bedroom wouldn't be indulgent here and it hasn't fallen short of our expectations at all! Following suit with the rest of the house, there are beautiful textural details throughout and a bed that looks as soft as a marshmallow! Every room in this house looks elegant yet impressive, luxurious but also simple and these are hard compromises to get right!
