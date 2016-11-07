A boring white home transforms into a colorful abode

While white can be a very nice color to use in a home, not everyone want to use it to decorate an entire home. Decorating your home with vibrant colors brings the space to life and makes it feel cheerful. This home is a perfect example of a space that has been transformed from stark and boring to stylish and vibrant. This French apartment has taken a page out of the Scandinavian design book to create a cozy and colorful home that is absolutely beautiful. The designers over at Mint Design have done a beautiful job with this before and after and the results are stunning.
This apartment was as white as snow and had absolutely no flavor or substance to it. The open floor concept allowed the space to feel bigger but it was so bland that it didn't really make a difference. The only redeeming quality about this space before the renovation is the light colored hardwood floors which offer a natural element to the completely barren room. This room, however, is a great space that has a lot of potential, it just needs some creative imagination!
The designers have done such an incredible job on making this space more vibrant and colorful! They have incorporated colors in beautiful and minimal ways rather than throwing a lot of colors together and making the space too loud. The right wall has been painted a lovely mint green while the wall in the kitchen is a turquoise color. This allows the space to be divided into two distinct rooms without having to add a wall. The rest of the walls in the space, including the ceiling, have been kept white which is a great way to keep the space feeling bright and airy.
Let's focus on the living room now, where we can see a distinct Scandinavian influence in the decor. The sofa features clean lines while the armchair and dining chairs have the soft curves that are so prominent in this design style. The gray from the living room chairs and in the rug allow the yellow accents to pop and brighten up the space even more. The large windows allow plenty of ample light into the space while delicate round lamps provide a soft glow to the room. The wooden dining table, coffee table, and TV console also add a natural element to the room which gives the space a bit of warmth.
One look at this kitchen and a potential buyer would usually say no. It is small, has no space for an island, and there doesn't even seem to be enough room for a fridge. The space lacked character and even in its bare bones there was almost nothing to like about it. The large window, however, was a great part of the room because it brought it a lot of natural light, which is crucial when preparing food in the kitchen. We can also see the same beautiful hardwood floors in this space as we did in the living room, providing a cohesive flow from one room to another.
The moment you walk into this new kitchen you feel inspired to cook. What was once dull and boring is now full of life and vivacity. The gorgeous turquoise color stands out so vividly against the white cabinets and gives the entire space character. There is now plenty of storage space in these sleek white cabinets and even some hidden appliances behind the doors, allowing the space to feel more modern and less clunky. Since this kitchen is very small, there was no space to add an island but the designers have come up with a creative way to give the room more counterspace without obstructing the walkway.
What was once a boring and useless wall is now a functional and beautiful place to prepare food. Since there is no room for an island, the designers decided to attach it to the wall and create a separate cooking area with more counterspace. The flat range cooktop is great if you need the extra space to work and also matches the sleek atmosphere of the kitchen. The white subway tile backsplash breaks up the beautiful turquoise wall color and matches the white of the cabinets. All of the counters in this kitchen are butcher block which adds a natural element to the modern space while maintaining a soft look.
The bathroom for this apartment is actually quite large, considering how small the other spaces are. But just as all the other spaces, it was boring and screaming for attention. The textured floor tile was the only interesting part of this white and gray space but it seemed to get lost against the dark gray tile that is up against the tub. This space was craving color to make it stand out and make it a place you want to relax after a long day.
Just as with the transformation of the other rooms, this bathroom is now vibrant with the additions of plum paint to the walls. The plum really contrasts against the white tile in the bathroom and makes the white fixtures really bright. This room was a simple one to fix because the designers kept all of the tile work, all it needed was a bit of flavor. Aside from the plum paint, the blank wall between the tub and the sink is covered in a thin and narrow slate tile to give the space texture as well as cover up a boring wall. Overall this bathroom is beautiful and dramatic and it didn't require a lot to create this look!