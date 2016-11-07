A boring white home transforms into a colorful abode

One look at this kitchen and a potential buyer would usually say no. It is small, has no space for an island, and there doesn't even seem to be enough room for a fridge. The space lacked character and even in its bare bones there was almost nothing to like about it. The large window, however, was a great part of the room because it brought it a lot of natural light, which is crucial when preparing food in the kitchen. We can also see the same beautiful hardwood floors in this space as we did in the living room, providing a cohesive flow from one room to another.