An amazing Facelift: from Cluttered Attic to Splendid Spa

From a crowded & scruffy space to a sensational spa, this attic has come a long way after the interior designers from schulz.rooms worked their magic. Evolving into a stylish spa with a sauna, the stuffy storage space received a total revamp. Post a thorough decluttering and a massive upgrade, the previously dusty & occasionally visited space was transformed drastically into not only a livable space but into a desirable haven of absolute relaxation.
Come with us at homify as we walk you through this unbelievable remodeling job.
What a familiar sight, isn’t it? Stashed with disorganized piles of cardboard boxes and all sundry items whose existence was conveniently forgotten, this typical attic space was reduced to a clutter. The crowding made it quite difficult to gauge the potential of the attic in its unfinished & dark but functional aspect.
These attic stairs did not present a pretty picture in their orange/brown-ish avatar. The banisters and chipped steps took away from the entrance.
Doing away with the creaky unsightly orange overdose, a novel face has been given to the attic entrance. A contemporary sliding door oozing jazz greets you at the attic introduction. Opting to replace solid wooden accents with the translucent material imparts a more welcoming feel; the frosted glass look creates an aura of an exquisitely modish space.
Strongly implying a relaxing mood, the snug lighting brightens up the new wooden stairway that adds a fresh, raw & unblemished natural texture. Imbibing the tranquil essence of being close to nature, this eco-centric design also dazzles with an appealing contrast of light and shadow. The soothing vibe pleases the senses right at the entrance and impresses upon you a truly humbling cozy ambiance that transports you into a world of absolute repose.
The flight of stairs leads to this hub of relaxation that sings in comforting tones of convivial warmth. The barely visible set of fine glass panes vanish from the center of the room to open up this magnificent spa sitting pretty in the attic space. With the ceiling refinished in white plaster and skylights added to create an upper area bathed in natural light, the makeover has imparted a novel jazz creating a stunning home spa & sauna that could easily be called the pride of your home. Replete with a beautiful fireplace corner facilitating for a quiet time with your favorite read (following a reinvigorating session in the sauna, of course!), this space is synonymous with rest & relaxation.
Once occupied by cardboard boxes, this part of the attic room has been given a new lease of life by creating a luxurious sauna. It is remarkable how something so exquisite has been built from something so dark, unappealing and suffocating. Coming back to the space, you can appreciate how the team of experts have placed the freestanding central washbasin right in the middle of the room, and that too in a visually delightful way! A really smart concept & a true convenience—this centrally based feature facilitates hopping from one activity to the next, like moving onto your select novel post a relaxing massage, while lavishing an easy chance to wipe away any moisture/ oil as you go along. Look at the interior accents! Marvelous, isn't it?
With such 5-star looks, this shower is high on the swank index. Striking dark grey matte walls, radiant backlit shelf, dazzling glass door & sophisticated pizzazz- the details simply blow your mind. Throw in the heated shiny stainless steel towel rack attractive in its zig-zag rectangular design on the wooden panel, right outside the shower door, and you have an unparalleled bath experience.
Far from its cluttered utilitarian room aspect, this attic storage-turned-spa has its practicality well preserved with convenient storage solution added in a spot that's too low to serve as a walking space. Cleverly employing the otherwise unlivable space within the attic room, the functional significance of this space has been kept intact in a modish way. The angled cut in the door enables fitting the closet as close to the angular wall as feasible; the simple, sober design helps the closet door to blend into the surrounding wooden wall for a seamless & elegant appearance.
