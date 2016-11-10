An amazing Facelift: from Cluttered Attic to Splendid Spa

From a crowded & scruffy space to a sensational spa, this attic has come a long way after the interior designers from schulz.rooms worked their magic. Evolving into a stylish spa with a sauna, the stuffy storage space received a total revamp. Post a thorough decluttering and a massive upgrade, the previously dusty & occasionally visited space was transformed drastically into not only a livable space but into a desirable haven of absolute relaxation.

Come with us at homify as we walk you through this unbelievable remodeling job.