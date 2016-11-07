A simple home that reveals great style

Building and designing a home is a great task that many people don't take on. Finding an architect and designer and choosing every detail of a home can be very intimidating but also very rewarding. However, you don't have to go crazy and build an extravagant home to have one that is unique and perfect for you. This home is a great example of this idea!
Located in Italy, this simple home was built from the ground up and created just as the homeowner wanted. It is a simple, two story home that packs a lot of punch with style and sophistication. It is built on quite a bit of land so there is plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors with a bit of privacy. Let's take a closer look at this lovely home.
The exterior of the home is a two-tone beige and white concrete and a fairly simple design. The two-story home is fairly symmetrical on both sides except for a piece in the back that is jutting out which is the garage. This garage, which is covered in stone on the inside part that we see and concrete on the other, not only helps to support the balcony but also gives the covered area a bit of shelter from the neighbors eyes. This beautiful home is also surrounded by quite a bit of land to enjoy the outdoors and host parties with quite a few guests. The second level balcony is also very big for this home and can even be use for hosting a dinner or just relaxing.
The entire home follows a very neutral color palette, from the hardwood floors to the paint colors. It allows the designers to easily match various pieces together and also allows colorful pieces to stand out in the rooms. This room features a lovely fireplace with a colorful mix of neutral stones and stands as the centerpiece in this room. It is accented by dark, rustic hardwood floors what we can see throughout the main floor. The two tone paint job on the walls is a great way to add dimension to a small room without a lot of effort, and these colors reflect the exterior of the home.
This kitchen may be small but has everything that you'd want in the modern world. The sleek cabinets are designed to look like wood and nicely compliment the hardwood floors in the space. They also don't have any handles which makes this space feel more modern and futuristic. The simple, white countertops stand out nicely against the dark features of the kitchen and provide a clean surface to work on. The lovely gray, stone backsplash is a nice mix of texture and also accents the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. This kitchen may seem small but once you take a closer look, you'll find everything you need at your fingertips.
Everyone would love to have a spa in their home to relax and unwind after a stressful day, but not all of us can be so lucky. While you may not be able to afford a private masseuse or build a sauna, you can still get that relaxing feeling at a fraction of the cost. Installing a massage showerhead or rainfall showerhead is a great way to get that massage feel everyday without spending the big bucks! This shower is the perfect example because it not only features the rainfall showerhead but even features a wall of beautiful neutral-colored stone to give you that zen-like feeling that you get at a spa. Go to the spa everyday when you install something and simple and as beautiful as this!
The rest of the bathroom is also very sleek and modern. The sink vanity has been designed to look like wood to follow the rest of the home's neutral color palette and natural style. The same stone that we saw in the shower also acts as a small backsplash here in the bathroom, giving the room more texture. A dark cabinet to the right of the sink and the dark slate tiles on the lower half of the walls add dimension to the room and draw the eye to the upper half of the space. This bathroom also features a large mirror which reflects the beauty of the rest of the room and makes the space feel bigger.