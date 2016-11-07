A simple home that reveals great style

Building and designing a home is a great task that many people don't take on. Finding an architect and designer and choosing every detail of a home can be very intimidating but also very rewarding. However, you don't have to go crazy and build an extravagant home to have one that is unique and perfect for you. This home is a great example of this idea!

Located in Italy, this simple home was built from the ground up and created just as the homeowner wanted. It is a simple, two story home that packs a lot of punch with style and sophistication. It is built on quite a bit of land so there is plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors with a bit of privacy. Let's take a closer look at this lovely home.