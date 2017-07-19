Life hacks: 15 low-maintenance and stylish items for your balcony

For the laziest, most comfortable and ultimate stylish balcony, no matter what size, there is always a solution. If you are one of the lucky people that either have a home with an extra outside space, such as a balcony or garden, here are some items that will help pop some color with a stylish design, but most importantly, they are low maintenance. For those of you who cannot keep a plant alive, I am including myself in this category, and lead a busy life, there is nothing better than getting home during the summer and sitting comfortably enjoying your space with drinks, meals, people watching or just taking in the sun.
Taking out items that are perishable to weather conditions, we are looking at pieces that are impervious to weather conditions. We will emphasize on color, durability, sustainability, comfort, style and purposefulness. Items to enhance purpose on this extension to your home, making it more fun and polished.
Why can't you have a piece of art as furniture? Pick something modern and functional. People will go bonkers when art meets functionality and comfort.
A pouf that lights up. A great multitasking use of low lighting. Bringing that modern design that meets functionality.
Suitable for indoor and outdoors. Usually made by recycled material, these pots are light, stylish and can give a sad balcony that pop of color you need.
Reviving an old classic, in this example we see the wicker chair painted black, comfort meets a modern design of a classic.
Perfect show piece during the day and alive by night. Lamps that are shaped into other items shows modernity and it will be a beautiful ad-on to your balcony, helping to set the mood.
Great design meets functionality, these cactus shaped vases are ideal to feature a plant who need less tender, love and care than others. Different sizes and colors just adds to these unique vases that quirkiness to your balcony's personality.
Using your balcony as an office, what a brilliant idea! Do we need to say more?
Classic and minimalism are always a great way to go. Clean lines and only necessary items gives that crispness to your balcony. Giving a barren space classic pieces of minimalism and functionality.
Why not sit on a tea cup stool? A way of making a statement with one piece of furniture.
These versatile black and white enamel pots are perfect for plants but could be used as cups, candle holders, just unleash your imagination.
Easy fold-able chairs are ideal for a small balcony, but one that has this type of striking and timeless design will make your balcony the place to be.
Weather proof, double sided, recycled plastic straw items are great for a low maintenance garden. Today there are many stylish options and fantastic design such as these. Flip the rug over when you wanna change the decor.
The chair, so important for many reasons. It needs to be durable and comfortable. Using Plastic variations of stackable chairs is cleaver way of utilizing space. There is a massive variation of colors and design, and they have a great capacity to endure weather conditions.
Using household materials to create something unique is another great way to give your balcony that personality it needs. This item is a take on a lamp, using alcohol bottles to create fairy lights.
