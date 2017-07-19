For the laziest, most comfortable and ultimate stylish balcony, no matter what size, there is always a solution. If you are one of the lucky people that either have a home with an extra outside space, such as a balcony or garden, here are some items that will help pop some color with a stylish design, but most importantly, they are low maintenance. For those of you who cannot keep a plant alive, I am including myself in this category, and lead a busy life, there is nothing better than getting home during the summer and sitting comfortably enjoying your space with drinks, meals, people watching or just taking in the sun.

Taking out items that are perishable to weather conditions, we are looking at pieces that are impervious to weather conditions. We will emphasize on color, durability, sustainability, comfort, style and purposefulness. Items to enhance purpose on this extension to your home, making it more fun and polished.

Life hacks: 15 low-maintenance and stylish items for your balcony