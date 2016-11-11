From no to go: the complete transformation of a home

An apartment in Paris. We probably all have an idea of what that looks like, or what it should look like. To most, it sounds elegant, sophisticated and unbelievably chic. But not all Parisian apartments start off that way. This one definitely didn't anyway. Luckily it was put in the hands of interior designer Michaël Degois, and he has redesigned the whole apartment, room by room.

In just a short time, he has turned what was a drab and dreary apartment into something stylish and spacious while still retaining some of it's unique character. He has injected some bold colours into the design, and decorated with distinctive furnishings. Let's take a look through the whole home and you can see what we mean!