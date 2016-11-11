From no to go: the complete transformation of a home

An apartment in Paris. We probably all have an idea of what that looks like, or what it should look like. To most, it sounds elegant, sophisticated and unbelievably chic. But not all Parisian apartments start off that way. This one definitely didn't anyway. Luckily it was put in the hands of interior designer Michaël Degois, and he has redesigned the whole apartment, room by room.
In just a short time, he has turned what was a drab and dreary apartment into something stylish and spacious while still retaining some of it's unique character. He has injected some bold colours into the design, and decorated with distinctive furnishings. Let's take a look through the whole home and you can see what we mean!
The walls have been brightened and painted with several coats of fresh white paint, saving it from feeling cramped and closed in like it was before. The old, dirty interior ruined the beautiful views of the Buttes Chaumont Park, but now they are able to be fully appreciated through the large windows.
Partitions were also demolished to really make this apartment as bright and beautiful as possible.
With new wooden floorboards, lighter walls and simple furniture, the dining room has been completely transformed. The table and chairs are elegant, but youthful. The bookcase, simple but not boring.
And that amazing, distinctive lampshade is used in several rooms throughout the home, connecting the eclectic style together. Your furniture doesn't have to match, just tie it all together with a signature piece you use repeatedly.
In this other view of the living room, you can again see those beautiful floorboards, and the refined style that is brightened by pops of colorful furniture.
A custom built, contemporary bookcase lines one whole wall and echoes the rectangular design found on the other walls throughout the home. The bookcase also has two sliding mirrors that conceal the television, and features a bio-ethanol fireplace.
The hallway has also been given a new coat of paint, but this time in a dark and dramatic black, rather than the bright white. Another bold lampshade makes an appearance and keeps this hallway looking graceful and distinguished.
And now the minimalist kitchen, and more proof that walls don't always have to be white to look great. This is especially true in smaller rooms. Hallways, bathrooms, city kitchens can all handle darker colors and bold patterns.
The black and white checkered flooring and wall tiling make this one impressive and modern kitchen. And the yellow feature wall brightens the room, adding that twist dash of French eclecticism.
Darker tiles or colors usually make a room look more elegant and theatrical, and this is one hundred percent fine for a small bathroom like this one. Blues and greens are also great colors to use in the bathroom as they represent calmness, tranquility and cleanliness.
Don't underestimate the power of color on your room, and on your mood!
The bedroom is another prime example of just how impressive this renovation is. By stripping back all of the unsightly or dated features (wallpaper and window seat) this has been turned into a sleek and contemporary master bedroom.
The state this room used to be in looks like it should be considered a health danger. Those walls have gone from breeding mold to breathing. Multiple lights have been installed in the ceiling and along the walls to avoid dark and damp corners.
And finally, we have an adorable home library. This space is no longer a forgotten corner in the house, but now a highly practical and fully functional reading room. And actually is an uncomplicated look to recreate yourself. Just add some simple wooden shelves running the length of the room and interesting stools dotted around the room and you too can have a private, designer library!