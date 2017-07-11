Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Gardening: 14 ways your garden can stay private from prying neighbors

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Garage C, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting Modern Garage and Shed Concrete Black
Loading admin actions …

Privacy is a concern for most people living in urban centers. Whether you are unfortunate enough to live next door to the neighbors from hell or if your neighbors are the types to bring you home baked treats regularly, we all value our privacy. Nothing beats the feeling of being truly comfortable at home, and to get that feeling, we often have to erect fences, or grow wild hedges to shut out the outside world. 

We have found 14 excellent ideas that you can use to make sure your private backyard stays exactly that—private. From traditional stone walls, to wooden fences, to unconventional metal barriers, the choices are unlimited

Take a look, be inspired, put one up and you will never have to worry about your neighbors again… unless they use a leaf blower on a Sunday!  

Gardening: 14 ways your garden can stay private from prying neighbors

1. Natural hedges are a beautiful boundary between properties, but will require constant maintenance.

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

2. Staggered wooden fences work well for gardens on split levels.

Revitalisierung eines Einfamilienhauses, Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh Modern Terrace
Mayr &amp; Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh

Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr &amp; Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh
Mayr & Glatzl Innenarchitektur Gmbh

3. Embrace textures and build a stone wall made from different size rocks.

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Garden
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

4. Or try enclosing stones in wire cages for an industrial feel.

Garage C, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting Modern Garage and Shed Concrete Black
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting

ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting

5. Use dense gardens and colorful flowers to build up natural barriers.

Modernes Haus mit klassischer Klinkerfassade, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Classic style garden
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Have a quick look here if you want more garden ideas. Or if you are struggling to imagine what your garden could look like, consult a landscape architect for quality advice. 

6. For a modern look, try metal partitions. Copper ages especially well in the weather.

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Visual Barriers

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Instead of a manicured hedge, you could grow your garden wild. They provide great coverage and require less gardening!

Jardín Vertical Sostenible/ vertical urban gardens , thesustainableproject thesustainableproject Mediterranean style garden
thesustainableproject

thesustainableproject
thesustainableproject
thesustainableproject

8. Thin strips of wood are good for weaving together for a stunning effect.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

9. Or try mixing materials in a concertina formation for a fence that is more like an art installation.

Deluxe-Betonzäune mit Gestaltungselementen, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
Morganland

Morganland
Morganland
Morganland

10. Fences are perfect for painting—try dark colors if you like subtle boundaries, or why not paint a colorful mural to make a statement?

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland Garden Fencing & walls
Morganland

Morganland
Morganland
Morganland

11. Your boundary can be themed, or inspired by other cultures. Stone gardens work well with wire fences for an Asian twist.

homify Garden Fencing & walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Or if you have an existing brick boundary, extend it into other features in your garden—like this grilling area.

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchen

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

13. High walls are the perfect backdrop for stairs leading to other parts of the house, and a nice excuse to install great lighting.

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

14. Or for a partition that is slightly less foreboding, use a low wall. Sometimes this is all you need to get a feeling of privacy.

Mülltonnenbox ToPaBox, Rollomeister Rollomeister Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc
Rollomeister

Rollomeister
Rollomeister
Rollomeister

If you are still looking for inspiration for your very own fence, then take a look at these 16 other great ideas that will make your neighbors jealous! 

Interior design: a house with 6 amazing ideas to copy!
Which fence would you love to try in your backyard? We love that overgrown garden hedge!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks