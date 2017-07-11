Privacy is a concern for most people living in urban centers. Whether you are unfortunate enough to live next door to the neighbors from hell or if your neighbors are the types to bring you home baked treats regularly, we all value our privacy. Nothing beats the feeling of being truly comfortable at home, and to get that feeling, we often have to erect fences, or grow wild hedges to shut out the outside world.

We have found 14 excellent ideas that you can use to make sure your private backyard stays exactly that—private. From traditional stone walls, to wooden fences, to unconventional metal barriers, the choices are unlimited.

Take a look, be inspired, put one up and you will never have to worry about your neighbors again… unless they use a leaf blower on a Sunday!

Gardening: 14 ways your garden can stay private from prying neighbors