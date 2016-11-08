Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pools that are perfect for small gardens!

Swimming pools are such a fabulous luxury garden addition, but of you have a small yard, you might be thinking that it will never be an option for you. Well, think again! We've found a host of small garden pools that any talented installation team could squeeze into your space, so that you can enjoy some opulent relaxation come the warmer weather! If you have long been dreaming of a pool, read on as we bet we've got the perfect solution for you right here!

1. Use a corner.

If you don't have a long garden, that's no problem, as you can opt for a funky corner design instead! The fan shape here looks absolutely beautiful and so high-end!

2. Sacrifice some lawn.

Of course, you might need to sacrifice some other garden essentials, such as a lawn, to fit your new pool in, but it's worth it, don't you think? the tropical plants really detract from the smaller dimensions here too!

3. Raise it up.

If you can't have a huge pool, how about having a deep one? Raise your pool up for extra depth potential and you'll soon see that length isn't everything!

4. Clever containment.

The glass pool edges here are a genius touch that make the pool seem naturally far bigger than it is! Optical illusions like this are a great technique for getting more out of small installations!

5. Have a little of everything.

A small  poll doesn't have to go without anything, so include steps and even a little spa section, as your brain will naturally tell you the pool needs to be far bigger to accommodate them, therefore, you must have a big pool! Clever!

6. Surround yourself with nature.

To make a small pool really come to life, you should try to plant pretty, thick ground-covering plants all around it! A pool is  a luxury item and your garden is supposed to be a private paradise, so combine the two notions!

7. Try small but super luxe.

When you only have room for a small pool, every function counts, so we say, go all out and get a pool that you can relax, bubble and shower in! Talk about getting your money's worth! 

8. Sink down.

A sunken pool doesn't need to be huge in width, so we think this example, complete with pretty built-in raised beds, is absolutely lovely. Perfect for some easy summer cooling off, what more could you need?

9. Split levels.

If you're thinking that you have a family and your pool would need to address that, that's no issue! A split level pool, with alternate depths, is easy to achieve and actually, a small pool might be better for getting your little ones acclimatized to the water in! 

10. Classic design.

Small pools don't have to look super modern in order to work, as just look at the classic styling here! the shape, the tiles and even the surround are all recognizable motifs from much larger pools, but we think they look great here too! And check out that pool furniture!

Are you thinking that you might have room for a pool after all?

No, Thanks