An apartment that went from nothing special to everything amazing!

We understand that styles and fads come and go, but sometimes, as we look at before and after project pictures, we have to wonder when the original schemes were ever in fashion! Today, we look at an apartment that was left in a dire state, with little natural light, nothing in the way of home comforts and a bathroom that will make you shudder, rather than feel clean. It's at times like this that we thank our lucky stars for talented interior designers, as the way the team here managed to turn this apartment around is simply staggering! Let's take a look!
How can there be so much natural light coming into this room when it still feels so dark? Is it the overly stained floor? The frosted privacy glass in the doors? The wall color? Whatever the reason, the room here feels small, a little claustrophobic and very underwhelming. What a shame!
Wow. We'll say that again, as we are so impressed. Wow. All of a sudden, this space looks to have quadrupled in size and has such a bright, sunny and fresh feel to it! The mint walls look great and really add a blast of icy coolness and while this is a combination office and living room, the functionalities don't clash with each other or make for a clumsy room set-up! All the retro furniture really adds a touch of timeless style too and that pale floor is a miracle worker!
Here is another from beast to beauty ideabook: The Apartment That Went From Yuck To Yowsers
In a room that had previously felt quite small, it's a brave move to add a lot of wall storage, but it really works here! Keeping the structure of the storage white has kept it feeling subtle and modern, as apposed to overbearing and looks phenomenal against that spearmint wall color! This is one cool, funky and covetable room!
Urgh! We were on such a high after looking at the newly transformed main living area and now we've come crashing back down to earth! What a drab and nasty little bathroom! Those tiles are a disaster and a mismatched suite isn't exactly helping either! We think we've seen enough here!
We are huge gray fans and in this newly modernized bathroom, it is utterly beautiful. Subway tiles have made light work of bringing the walls into the 21st century, while simple suite items and fixings maintain an elegant theme. The large mirrored cabinet is a fabulous touch too, not only for storage purposes, but also for making the room appear far larger. Bliss!
If you love the way this apartment was turned around and fancy seeing some similar inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The renovation of a forgotten apartment.