8 breakfast bars you'll love to copy!

Whether you're creating a breakfast bar to simply eat at, or one that can adapt to evening socialization too, always think about the extra touches that will keep your installation chic. The chairs really are an important element and we think that these leather stools are a fabulous touch, especially with under-bar lighting that will show them off to perfection!

For a little more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Kitchen themes to inspire you.