Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before & After: A Dramatic Makeover with Low-Cost Home Staging

Justwords Justwords
HOME STAGING PER APPARTAMENTO VUOTO IN AFFITTO., Boite Maison Boite Maison
Loading admin actions …

Want to decorate your old home before putting it up for sale or perhaps just keen to freshen up its look for yourself? Big house or small, home staging is the way to go! When it comes to getting an updated decor for your home, it’s ideal to leave the job in the hands of an expert team! Home staging company Boite Maison was founded by two enterprising ladies and the firm is an excellent example of why professional work is desirable. These home stagers undertook a project in Varese, Italy, and, with their expertise, dramatically transformed this house through the intelligent and creative use of just a few elements. Yes, even low-cost home staging can yield remarkable results! Let’s have a look!

Before: Dark And Gloomy Entry Lobby

HOME STAGING PER APPARTAMENTO VUOTO IN AFFITTO., Boite Maison Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

What a colorless, featureless, gloomy space! The foundation and fittings look sturdy enough but there is nothing to brighten up the house and make it a cheerful home. The lack of sufficient light as well as the absence of any defining element that might reflect the owner’s personality makes the entry lobby look cold and unwelcoming.

After: Bright And Cheerful

HOME STAGING PER APPARTAMENTO VUOTO IN AFFITTO., Boite Maison Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

The first step taken by the team at Boite Maison was to complement the insufficient natural light with artificial light – and look what a difference it has made! The colorful wall art and the red accents placed at strategic locations in the lobby add a much-needed splash of color that makes the lobby a warm, vibrant and welcoming space!

Before: Uninviting Living Room

HOME STAGING PER APPARTAMENTO VUOTO IN AFFITTO., Boite Maison Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

The living room shows promise with its lovely wooden parquet that is teamed with white walls and a generous number of windows, but its dark and bare appearance makes it quite unappealing.

Here is another ideabook you might like to read: 6 Design Errors to Avoid in the Living Room

 

After: Cozy Living Room

HOME STAGING PER APPARTAMENTO VUOTO IN AFFITTO., Boite Maison Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

This is a fine example of how a few elements can make all the difference. With the creative addition of some simple furniture that adds a dash of color and style, a prospective buyer will be able to visualize how the living space can be utilized, which would incline him towards a quick purchase!

Before: Dirty Bathroom

HOME STAGING PER APPARTAMENTO VUOTO IN AFFITTO., Boite Maison Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

The bathroom is dirty and the grimy look of the bathtub would repel anyone who comes to explore the house! What a dismal scene! 

After: Spic ‘N’ Span Bathroom

HOME STAGING PER APPARTAMENTO VUOTO IN AFFITTO., Boite Maison Boite Maison
Boite Maison

Boite Maison
Boite Maison
Boite Maison

The home stagers have given the bathroom a thorough scrubbing! Add a chair, a towel, a couple of candles to the freshly gleaming white bathroom and you’re good to go! 

As we can see, home staging does not necessarily require a big budget. The team at Boite Maison has ably demonstrated that a low-cost and minimal but ingenious use of suitable elements can completely transform the look of an old house! Check out another makeover story here - A small home gets a Scandinavian makeover.

The ideal seaside retreat
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks