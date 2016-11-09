15 Pools For Small Yards

You may only have a tiny amount of space at the back of your house, but it doesn't mean you can't build your dream pool. If you've been thinking about building your own little oasis on your property for some time, but had resigned to the fact that you don't have enough room, then read on and let us change your mind. We have found 15 different homes that have managed to fit a pool into a small space and now have their own slice of paradise to enjoy.

While you probably won't be able to build a long lap pool, you can still have a luxurious wet area with enough space to take a dip in or to soak yourself in after a long day at work. Let's take a look at how these home owners made their pools possible.