Cheap but a beautiful 720 ft² home

Prefabricated houses are perfect solutions for small areas, as they are able to adapt to any site and attend to all needs of inhabitants. In this ideabook, we have compiled pictures of a wonderful prefabricated house project which was designed in a rustic style. We will see this ever-popular and charming design style expressed in the use of wood and stone as main materials for the home.

For those interested in a small but comfortable house of a mere 720 ft², you have come to the right place to examine a role model project.