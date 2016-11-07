A Philly home to see!

We are happy to bring you an interior design project today that is sure to fill you with inspiration for a highly sophisticated and elegant home. It is fantastic to see that there are professionals who go to great lengths to ensure that a house is furnished and decorated with immense taste.

The professionals for the project we have for you today managed to do exactly that. Mel McDaniel Design is a company based in Philadelphia, and renowned for their exceptional interior projects. The Haverford House is an example of how optimal sophistication can be achieved while keeping in line with a modern style and contemporary trends. We are sure that you will be just as impressed as us with the tasteful use of colors and materials. Let's explore and you can decide for yourself.