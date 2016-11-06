12 Tricks To Make A Small Home Look Spacious

If you have a small home there are a number of different things that you can do to make it look bigger than it looks. A good trick to keep in mind is that an organised and tidy room always looks bigger. So remember to go through your things regularly and throw unused objects away or better yet, give them to charity shops. You want a easy, decluttered space to start with, then you can apply some of our tips we've collected here to create the illusion of space.

With a little bit of smoke and mirrors (well mostly mirrors), you can create your own magic at home and make any small space appear much larger than it is. Let's take a look at these 12 tips on how to do it.