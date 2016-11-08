Subtle changes transform a small home

This renovation project was aimed at bringing life to an unrecognizable old apartment. The interior architects wanted to add value to the real estate by revamping it with a contemporary style. The work that was carried out was not only maintenance but a complete refurbishment of interior spaces. The work included updating the kitchen, living room and two bedrooms and of course the bathroom which had lost its shine. Just wait till you see the wooden floors and what a difference they make to the whole residence.

Come and take a look!