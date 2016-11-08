Subtle changes transform a small home

This renovation project was aimed at bringing life to an unrecognizable old apartment. The interior architects wanted to add value to the real estate by revamping it with a contemporary style. The work that was carried out was not only maintenance but a complete refurbishment of interior spaces. The work included updating the kitchen, living room and two bedrooms and of course the bathroom which had lost its shine. Just wait till you see the wooden floors and what a difference they make to the whole residence.
Come and take a look!
We begin this renovation project in an important part of the apartment which is the entrance. The hallway is the first thing people encounter when they enter the residence and as we can see in this image, the old hallway was quite worn-out and dark. In the after image we see a super bright hall with plenty of taste. The results were achieved by painting the walls in a lighter shade and by replacing the floorboards and polishing them.
In this image we can see that the apartment is glowing thanks to the shiny new floorboards. Plenty of light is coming in from the windows and doors and the newly installed down-lights on the ceiling give it a vibrant ambiance. On the right hand side we can see a door that leads to the outside balcony which adds a breath of fresh air and definitely takes the previous staleness away.
After the renovation, this room is truly unrecognizable. We now have a room that feels completely new; with walls painted in a white and cream, and the window frames replaced to reflect the vibrancy of the residence. The floor is varnished and glows which immediately reflects the light and adds a touch of the contemporary to the whole room.
The kitchen is perhaps the room in which the transformation is the most obvious and the result magical! The kitchen was run-down and in desperate need of repair. From the cupboards, tiles, walls as well as the floor—the whole area needed to be ripped out and replaced anew. In the after image, we can see what a huge difference the new cabinets and fresh new bamboo benches have made.
After the work has been done, we get the feeling that this new space has never been inhabited. From this angle we can see what a difference the new appliances have made. The glossy cabinets reflect light and give it a modern look, whilst the floor tiles are dynamic and interesting—each tile is different adding to the uniqueness of the space!
The en-suite is another area of the apartment which underwent some big changes. In this image we can see the before and after photo. The former is a room which needs an extreme make-over. The after image shows how the walls were modernized and repainted and the window which was comprised of two frames is now a single frame, reinforcing a sense of continuity and visual minimalism.
We end this article with a view of the en-suite and its impressive decorative details. The mirror has its own light and gives life to the whole space, whilst the modern sink and toilet are simple and classy.
