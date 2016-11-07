An off-the-grid cottage is turned into a guesthouse

On a mountain in the rugged north of Ibiza, lies this beautiful home. What formerly served as stables and storage, is now transformed into a contemporary dream house. The owners developed this 200 year old building into their showroom and guesthouse.
To keep the character of the original building, basic materials are used. The beautiful authentic ‘Sabina beams’ have been preserved, just like the original ancient stone walls in the kitchen and bathroom. The architects only used materials that were used traditionally on the island, like the Iroko window frames, concrete and white chalk plastered stone walls.
The building had been unused for years, and was in very poor condition. Therefore only the walls, and parts of the roof could remain. Electricity, water and sewage were not present, the architects had to add all these things to make it work as a contemporary home. Water comes from a private well and there are solar panels installed for hot water, floor heating and electricity. The cottage is consequently completely independent of the grid operation and is thus self-sustainable.
The rustic wooden beams anchor this residence. The door opens straight into the living room and dining area. The residence uses inset shelves to create storage space without taking up much room. The ladder leads up to a lofted sleeping area with full size bed and just past the living room is another small bedroom, so the home sleeps four people comfortably.
This stunning kitchen incorporates some pretty magnificent visuals. From the raw stone wall which acts not only as a back splash but as a feature wall, to the details such as the rug on the floor and the vivid artwork. The kitchen is small but stylish and the intricate details make this space cozy and comfortable.
The home is full of details which blend the modern with the rustic. Staying loyal to the tradition of the house and introducing some chic details, the home is welcoming and cozy; created for the enjoyment of the simple things in life. A great view, a comfortable setting and being with those you love—it serves as a perfect guesthouse.
The bathroom favors the natural look. Earthy tones throughout and the raw wall which mimics the one in the kitchen—it certainly has that guesthouse vibe which makes you feel as if you are truly on holiday.
As we can from this image—the decor extends throughout the whole living room, not just on the floor. From the art work on the walls, to the shelves above the door frame in which there are plants and more charming details, the house feels spacious and airy.
Try this ideabook on living room decor mistakes to avoid.
And here we are outside in this amazing sunny location. Plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors and soak in nature, it is the sort of place you would never want to leave.
If you love rustic homes, you will want to see this one—it will inspire you to build yours!