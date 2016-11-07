An off-the-grid cottage is turned into a guesthouse

On a mountain in the rugged north of Ibiza, lies this beautiful home. What formerly served as stables and storage, is now transformed into a contemporary dream house. The owners developed this 200 year old building into their showroom and guesthouse.

To keep the character of the original building, basic materials are used. The beautiful authentic ‘Sabina beams’ have been preserved, just like the original ancient stone walls in the kitchen and bathroom. The architects only used materials that were used traditionally on the island, like the Iroko window frames, concrete and white chalk plastered stone walls.