A chic and simple city home

Today we will show you a stunning apartment located in Italy's fashion capital Milan. Staying true to the heartbeat of the city, this newly renovated apartment effortlessly blends fashion and functionality. The project was undertaken by Fabio Azzolina who has retained certain structural features from the earlier version—such as the overhead wooden beams and exposed brick walls but also added some innovative new ideas.

The architects had a rather substantial challenge awaiting them—an apartment size of only 640 ft²! Instead of only opting for an open-floor plan, they also made a decision to stick to a single color palette—white. Needless to say, not only does the space look contemporary and fluid, it also makes the apartment look way, way larger than its actual size. Too much white can end up looking clinical, but in the able hands of these architects, this serene city apartment looks like a stylish boutique hotel with tons of appeal.