A palatial family home that's sure to impress!

Some homes are simply extra special. They have huge rooms, have been finished to perfection, by amazing interior designers, and in general, just have a cohesive feel and have clearly had a great deal of money spent on them. Though not everybody can afford to create such spaces, we think it's sometimes fun to let your imagination run away with you and imagine living in such a property, which is why we're showing you the home that we are today! Get ready to be staggered by the details, furniture and family-friendly touches, as this really is a home fit for a king!
We've seen plenty of open plan rooms before, but never quite like this one! An enormous living room meets a generous dining area, which in turn, opens out onto a beautiful terrace and it's staggering! The cohesive color scheme here is a fantastic way to both tie the separate areas together and distinguish between them and that turquoise is so rich! That ginormous rug looks comfy enough to sleep on too!
This is n ordinary dining table; it's clearly designed for formalized dinner parties and impressive soirees! With crystal chandeliers and a mirrored wall really adding to the glamour of this area, as well as a stunning floor, we think you're starting to get a feel for the tastes and budget of the clients here!
Why have a home like this, with such an extravagant interior, if your terrace was going to be anything less than amazing? Well, that's clearly how the owners thought too, as this terrace is more beautiful than our living rooms! Handcrafted furniture, more impressive lighting and electronically-controlled curtains all help to create and extra space that can be enjoyed at any time of the year.
Of course, while you';re relaxing on your amazing sofa, or laying on the snuggly rug, you might fancy watching some television and this screen is the perfect arrangement! There when you need it and simply camouflaged when you don't, it's the ultimate in chic media installations.
For a cozier, more family-friendly evening in front of a screen, this separate media room is a great inclusion. Filled with fun movie figurines and a warmer, more laid back vibe, we feel sure that this would be the go-to room for an evening with the kids.
As we said, the main dining room area looked to be for more formal events, so it's lovely to see this charming and far more casual room all set up for happy family dining! Forming part of the kitchen, it's a great way to keep everyone close and together, regardless of the size of the house, as families always gravitate towards the kitchen!
Wow! This kitchen really goes on for miles and has countless dining options! Would you choose a sweet table or a chic breakfast bar as your eating destination? Given how amazing the house is, you just know that fridge is stoked with delicious goodies too, don't you?
This looks to be every home-workers dream office! You certainly wouldn't get bored in here, with a perfect workstation all set up and ready to use, as well as a bar and some musical distractions! The seriousness of the room is perfectly broken up by the red minibar fridge and makes for a stylish, yet functional area!
Would you expect anything less than a luxury padded headboard, amazing lighting, built-in wardrobes and high-end bedding from this house? No? Us neither! What a bright, vibrant and passionate room! It's great to see that a sense of fun hasn't been lost among all the expensive touches!
As this is a family home, it wouldn't make sense for the kids to go without and they certainly don't look to! With everything that a youngster could possibly want in this bedroom, including a huge television screen that no doubt can be used as a computer monitor too, we bet this room is the envy of anyone that comes in!
You never thought, not even for one second, that the bathrooms would be anything less than incredible here, did you? How could you, after seeing the rest of the house? Multiple sinks make for relaxed communal use, while the high-end monochrome color scheme here really makes a necessary room a stylish one too.
This house is literally incredible, don't you agree? If you like taking a look at some of the more extravagant builds in the world, take a look at this Ideabook: A 12,000 ft² mansion with heart stopping decor.