A palatial family home that's sure to impress!

Some homes are simply extra special. They have huge rooms, have been finished to perfection, by amazing interior designers, and in general, just have a cohesive feel and have clearly had a great deal of money spent on them. Though not everybody can afford to create such spaces, we think it's sometimes fun to let your imagination run away with you and imagine living in such a property, which is why we're showing you the home that we are today! Get ready to be staggered by the details, furniture and family-friendly touches, as this really is a home fit for a king!