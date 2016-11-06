The boring balcony that became a terrifically colorful terrace

Having a balcony is such a bonus that we can never quite understand why people don't make more of them! Effectively, they add a whole extra room to your home and as you know, that can be vital when you're short on space! Interior designers know the value of a perfectly finished and welcoming balcony and today, we're going to show you one that was given a huge upgrade! From drab and uninspiring to colorful and vibrant, we just know you'll be inspired to take another look at your balcony, if you have one, once you've laid eyes on this transformation!
The length of this balcony is fantastic and offers a lot of scope for improvement, but would you just look at how it is going to waste here? With crumbling plaster, too many pots and toys cluttering up the space, this is less like a garden alternative and more like an outside junk room!
Before we reveal all about how this balcony was totally turned around, just look at this sneaky peek and how the space looks from inside now! We can already make out a water feature and fabulous, colorful additions, but what has actually been done?
As part of the wider layout, we love that a separate little dining area has been included here! Marked out by wooden decking, the cute little bistro set is right at home as helps to add some structure to the design. Before, there were no clear boundaries for anything!
There were lots of plant pots in the before picture, but not like this! Now, all the plants are contained within brightly painted planters and up on suitable display shelves, helping to make so much of a feature of them all. The use of artificial grass as a floor covering is genius, and works so well, tonally, with all the natural wood too.
What a charming display! The use of bright colors throughout this transformation is what has really made a huge difference. Yes, the artificial grass and dining deck are amazing, but it's the commitment to creating a warmer, more fun vibe that has made the space such a success.
How many balconies do you know of that have their own water feature? Well, you can name at least one now! Thanks to the size of the balcony, this wasn't an indulgent addition, but simply a pretty one. It really does add a zen quality too, which every garden, or garden substitute, should have!
