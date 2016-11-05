A 300 ft² small but mighty stylish apartment

A studio apartment with a difference, we think you'll be blown away by how the interior design team have sought to separate and distinguish between different functional areas, as well as the inherent sense of style that has been able to permeate such a tiny home. If nothing else, this project is undeniable proof that size doesn't matter and that what you do with it really is what counts! If you need some small space-living inspiration, read on, as you'll soon be overwhelmed!
Yes, this is a studio home, with everything bar the bathroom all in one space, but you can't deny that it all looks very good together, can you? It's actually astounding that in this one picture we are looking at a luxury master bedroom, compact but lovely living room, clever dining area and just a hint of the kitchen. What's even more astounding is that nothing looks cramped! How does that work?
The view as you walk through the front door, this simple home really does have a pleasant demeanor, don't you think? Neutral colors make the most of the space, while a punchy yellow accent here and there adds in a little fun and personality. The super slimline dining bench is a stroke of genius that we can't ignore and the kitchen looks to be a generous size! Is this home a tardis?
Just look at that kitchen! It has everything you could possibly need sand wants for nothing, yet should be tiny and almost unusable! The floating worktop section is a great addition and by having a cabinet in the hallway, extra storage is a doddle. Fresh and modern, we are actually extremely jealous of the ingenuity of this installation!
Being able to enjoy some privacy when your studio flat needs to transform into a bedroom is a luxury, but this home has mastered it in one easy stroke, or should that be slide? With beautifully patterned sliding panels in place, a totally separate bed chamber can be created, which in itself makes the home feel so much bigger! It went from a studio to a one-bedroom property in a few seconds!
What a lovely bathroom! the tiles in the shower add a touch of high-end luxury, while inset wall shelves offer all the storage you could need, without swallowing up any valuable floor space. Perfect for a young couple or a single professional, this apartment really does make small homes seem very appealing!
