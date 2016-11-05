A boring kitchen becomes a style haven!

It's so easy for kitchens to look outdated and, well, boring! Kitchen planners are consistently trying to come up with new and exciting ideas for these vital areas, but with so many houses still sporting original designs from the 1980's and beyond, it's a tricky and never-ending task! If you have been stuck with an uninspiring kitchen for years and want to update and upgrade your space, we think you'll find today's project fantastically inspiring. What was a drab and dull room has become a shining beacon of modern hope for kitchens everywhere, so let's take a closer look!
Oh dear! White cabinets, with terrible handles and red edging really are a product of their time and we don't think they have any place in this decade! Just look at how badly laid out this space is too! There's so much wasted potential and clutter! What a nightmare!
In a bid to make the space feel bigger and more cohesive, far more than just new cabinets are being added here! A new glass partition between the kitchen and dining room will certainly inject some modernity, as well as making the kitchen itself a whole lot brighter and bigger!
Is this the same kitchen? It seems so unlikely, yet it really is! Still a small installation, what has been included is vital, well considered and stylish, as appose to cramped and awful, like before! That glass wall is really working wonders to make the room feel a lot airier and just look at that wonderful slab of worktop space! Such an unusual choice!
Panning back, you can really appreciate how incredible the room looks now and what an enormous, almost incalculable, improvement it is on the original design! Though there seems to be less storage here, what there is, is clever and essential and the colors chosen work so well to create a contemporary and chic vibe! Wow!
