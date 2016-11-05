Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A boring kitchen becomes a style haven!

press profile homify press profile homify
Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

It's so easy for kitchens to look outdated and, well, boring! Kitchen planners are consistently trying to come up with new and exciting ideas for these vital areas, but with so many houses still sporting original designs from the 1980's and beyond, it's a tricky and never-ending task! If you have been stuck with an uninspiring kitchen for years and want to update and upgrade your space, we think you'll find today's project fantastically inspiring. What was a drab and dull room has become a shining beacon of modern hope for kitchens everywhere, so let's take a closer look! 

Before: The 1980's called and it wants its kitchen back!

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

Oh dear! White cabinets, with terrible handles and red edging really are a product of their time and we don't think they have any place in this decade! Just look at how badly laid out this space is too! There's so much wasted potential and clutter! What a nightmare!

During: No small renovation.

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

In a bid to make the space feel bigger and more cohesive, far more than just new cabinets are being added here! A new glass partition between the kitchen and dining room will certainly inject some modernity, as well as making the kitchen itself a whole lot brighter and bigger!

After: We can't believe our eyes!

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION Modern Kitchen
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

Is this the same kitchen? It seems so unlikely, yet it really is! Still a small installation, what has been included is vital, well considered and stylish, as appose to cramped and awful, like before! That glass wall is really working wonders to make the room feel a lot airier and just look at that wonderful slab of worktop space! Such an unusual choice!

After: Modern marvel!

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

Panning back, you can really appreciate how incredible the room looks now and what an enormous, almost incalculable, improvement it is on the original design! Though there seems to be less storage here, what there is, is clever and essential and the colors chosen work so well to create a contemporary and chic vibe! Wow!

For more kitchen transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Transformation: Brightening up a drab kitchen.

28 inspiring shots of rustic barbecues
Would you love something similar to happen to your kitchen? Tell us in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks