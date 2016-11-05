Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

28 inspiring shots of rustic barbecues

press profile homify press profile homify
Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
Loading admin actions …

Barbecues aren't just for the summer months, so if you've long been wanting to upgrade your grill, don't think that you have to wait a few more months, do it now! We've taken a look at some of the more fabulous barbecues out there, installed in gardens that have been revamped by landscape architects, and were shocked to discover that most of them had a distinctly rustic feel. 

With that in mind, we've pulled together a feast of 28 pictures that will convince you that a rustic grill is the way to go, so if you're hungry for inspiration, dinner is served!

1. Stacked flagstone strips make for an eye-catching grill.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

2. Tucked into a corner, this small barbecue has great weatherproofing in place.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

3. Tonally matched to the surrounding wall, this rustic grill can't be beaten for views!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L Mediterranean style garden
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

4. Enclosed in an outdoor grilling station, this simple installation is all you'd need!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

5. Modern in design but rustic in materials, this grill is the best of all worlds.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

6. Simple and multifunctional, a barbecue like this could be used all year round!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Traditional tiles, render and woodwork really heighten the rustic vibe of this grill.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

8. The integral log storage here makes for a perfectly organized rustic grill.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

9. Wow. The grill might be modern, but just look at that stunning wall it's built into! Charming!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

10. The white brick effect here really adds a heritage flavor.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

11. Wood and white always looks right, when it comes to a rustic garden grill.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

12. With a rustic grill in place, a terracotta pot for utensils really makes sense!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

13. We wouldn't mind a rustic little grill cabana like this one!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

14. A full outdoor kitchen set up, it's the open grill section that really steals the show here!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

15. This rustic grill has a Mediterranean touch to it with those tiles.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

16. The variety of grilling options here means you'd be able to quench any hunger!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

17. Separate grill ares means vegetarians and carnivores can all cook and eat together! Super!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

18. Just look at the rustic stonework here! Such detail!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

19. When one grill isn't enough, treat yourself to two rustic installations!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

20. Red brick will never date, it simply gets more classic and rustic as it ages!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

21. The rugged walls here make for a quaint and fabulously rustic grilling area!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

22. While the grill area is lovely, just look at that rustic built-in pizza oven too! Yum!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

23. Cream stone blocks make for an amazing rustic grill, as they will darken as smoke build-up collects and look even more stunning.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

24. Set at the end of a rustic path, this grill has a sense of ceremony about it!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

25. Pop up a parasol here and you could enjoy grilled goodies all year!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

26. What a treat to see a specialist rustic grill in progress! The craftsmanship is amazing.

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

27. Perfectly integrated into an existing wall, this grill is almost camouflaged!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

28. Terracotta tiles, cream render and warm wood all make this a spectacularly rustic grill station!

Trabajos Realizos, BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L
BARBACOAS ARGENTINAS S L

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 backyard ideas to be urgently copied.

11 Designer Kitchens that will blow your Mind
Would a rustic grill be a delicious addition to your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks