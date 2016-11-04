12 Amazing upcycling projects for your home!

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you'll know all about upcycling and why it's so popular! Essentially, you can get the interior designer look for less, by choosing to repurpose and transform useless or unwanted items into new and exciting home additions and we have to say that we are really enjoying seeing all the awesome things that people dream up! If you fancy trying your hand at some upcycling but have no idea what type of project to take on, keep reading, as we've found some really funky ideas for you to take inspiration from. Just remember; the only limit is your own imagination!
If you don't fancy making anything, you can still get in on the upcycling trend by simply painting and adapting items you already have. How about freshening up some old patio furniture with a funky paint job?
Painting, adding decoupage and changing the knobs on old drawer sets will make them funky and one-off! You could do this in a weekend!
If your teens have lost the love for skateboarding, how about turning their old decks into hallway coat hooks? That'll get guests talking!
Didn't everyone go through a badminton phase? If you have shuttlecocks laying around, just look at what you could make from them! This light is a really bright idea!
Take a trip to a salvage yard and see if anything unusual speaks to you. This old railway sign makes a perfect sideboard!
If you're totally new to upcycling, you can start small by using coat hangers to display children's art! We think this is a great way to get kids into recycling and repurposing too.
Pallets have a myriad of potential uses and we really love seeing what people make from them. Everything from garden furniture to coffee tables and beds are springing up and looking fantastic!
Who'd have though old bowling pins could look so good? What a great way to upcycle junk and make a dining room set that everyone will want!
Upcycling can put even household rubbish to good use! Sauce jars and other glass items can be painted up and trimmed to make great utensil pots or bathroom tidies for toothbrushes!
Old wine crates and apple boxes are amazingly versatile and can be turned into almost anything. We rather like this idea, that sees a mobile wine rack being created, or perhaps a kitchen vegetable trolley would work too!
Don't worry, it;s not sacrilege to upcycle old and retro items! In fact, why wouldn't you, if with a little paint or some decals, they could work perfectly in your home?
Did you know that you can draw on china items with a sharpie, bake them and the image will be permanent? well you can… so what are you waiting for?
