Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Amazing upcycling projects for your home!

press profile homify press profile homify
Upcycling Einrichtung und Auslagen (POS), Tischlerei Volker Frings Tischlerei Volker Frings Office spaces & stores
Loading admin actions …

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you'll know all about upcycling and why it's so popular! Essentially, you can get the interior designer look for less, by choosing to repurpose and transform useless or unwanted items into new and exciting home additions and we have to say that we are really enjoying seeing all the awesome things that people dream up! If you fancy trying your hand at some upcycling but have no idea what type of project to take on, keep reading, as we've found some really funky ideas for you to take inspiration from. Just remember; the only limit is your own imagination!

1. Breathe new life!

mobilier de jardin, La maison Upcycling La maison Upcycling Garden Plant pots & vases Plastic Black
La maison Upcycling

La maison Upcycling
La maison Upcycling
La maison Upcycling

If you don't fancy making anything, you can still get in on the upcycling trend by simply painting and adapting items you already have. How about freshening up some old patio furniture with a funky paint job?

2. Bring old drawers back to life.

Aliceinwonderland, FattoreQ fabbrica FattoreQ fabbrica Eclectic style houses
FattoreQ fabbrica

FattoreQ fabbrica
FattoreQ fabbrica
FattoreQ fabbrica

Painting, adding decoupage and changing the knobs on old drawer sets will make them funky and one-off! You could do this in a weekend!

3. Use discarded toys.

Garderobe! Upcycling!, Holzsteinkunstobjekte Holzsteinkunstobjekte Eclectic style garden
Holzsteinkunstobjekte

Holzsteinkunstobjekte
Holzsteinkunstobjekte
Holzsteinkunstobjekte

If your teens have lost the love for skateboarding, how about turning their old decks into hallway coat hooks? That'll get guests talking!

4. Clear out the hobbies cupboard.

upcycling lampen, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Dining roomLighting
gabarage upcycling design

gabarage upcycling design
gabarage upcycling design
gabarage upcycling design

Didn't everyone go through a badminton phase? If you have shuttlecocks laying around, just look at what you could make from them! This light is a really bright idea!

For more unique decoration tips, check this ideabook out: A Stunning home with a Unique decor

5. Get to the salvage yards!

Upcycling Hotel Binder, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Commercial spaces Hotels
gabarage upcycling design

gabarage upcycling design
gabarage upcycling design
gabarage upcycling design

Take a trip to a salvage yard and see if anything unusual speaks to you. This old railway sign makes a perfect sideboard!

6. Start small.

Upcycling life - air bb, FattoreQ fabbrica FattoreQ fabbrica ArtworkOther artistic objects
FattoreQ fabbrica

FattoreQ fabbrica
FattoreQ fabbrica
FattoreQ fabbrica

If you're totally new to upcycling, you can start small by using coat hangers to display children's art! We think this is a great way to get kids into recycling and repurposing too.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pick up a pallet.

Couchtisch 7,Lowboard aus alter Industriepalette, Waldeck-Upcycling-Products Waldeck-Upcycling-Products Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Waldeck-Upcycling-Products

Waldeck-Upcycling-Products
Waldeck-Upcycling-Products
Waldeck-Upcycling-Products

Pallets have a myriad of potential uses and we really love seeing what people make from them. Everything from garden furniture to coffee tables and beds are springing up and looking fantastic!

8. Make unique furniture.

Upcycling Hotel Binder, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Commercial spaces Hotels
gabarage upcycling design

gabarage upcycling design
gabarage upcycling design
gabarage upcycling design

Who'd have though old bowling pins could look so good? What a great way to upcycle junk and make a dining room set that everyone will want!

9. Recycling at its best.

Upcycling Glas, MarinasShopandGo MarinasShopandGo KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
MarinasShopandGo

MarinasShopandGo
MarinasShopandGo
MarinasShopandGo

Upcycling can put even household rubbish to good use! Sauce jars and other glass items can be painted up and trimmed to make great utensil pots or bathroom tidies for toothbrushes!

10. Bring on the boxes.

Upcycling Einrichtung und Auslagen (POS), Tischlerei Volker Frings Tischlerei Volker Frings Office spaces & stores
Tischlerei Volker Frings

Tischlerei Volker Frings
Tischlerei Volker Frings
Tischlerei Volker Frings

Old wine crates and apple boxes are amazingly versatile and can be turned into almost anything. We rather like this idea, that sees a mobile wine rack being created, or perhaps a kitchen vegetable trolley would work too!

11. Add a little color to antiques.

Upcycled vintage side cabinet , Narcissus Road Furniture Design Narcissus Road Furniture Design Living roomSide tables & trays
Narcissus Road Furniture Design

Upcycled vintage side cabinet

Narcissus Road Furniture Design
Narcissus Road Furniture Design
Narcissus Road Furniture Design

Don't worry, it;s not sacrilege to upcycle old and retro items! In fact, why wouldn't you, if with a little paint or some decals, they could work perfectly in your home?

12. Get picky with your porcelain.

Porzellan Upcycling, Raummission Raummission KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
Raummission

Raummission
Raummission
Raummission

Did you know that you can draw on china items with a sharpie, bake them and the image will be permanent? well you can… so what are you waiting for?

For more fantastic DIY inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Smart & Easy DIY ideas that will transform your home.

How to organize your shoes in a creative and original way
Are you going to try your hand at some fun projects?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks