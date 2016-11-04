How to organize your shoes in a creative and original way

Whether you are a shoe fanatic or simply have a busy family home, you must have noticed how quickly you can get overrun by footwear! We suppose it wouldn't be so bad if it always smelt fresh, but when you have shoes en mass and nowhere to effectively stow them away, the impact gets a little overwhelming! Hallways suddenly feel cluttered, wardrobes are spilling open and before you know it, you can't cope anymore! We don't want you to suffer this fate, so have taken a look at how interior designers have been solving the shoe-storage conundrum for their clients, in a bid to reveal all their secrets to you.

Take a look at these clever solutions and see which would work best in your home!