How to organize your shoes in a creative and original way

The Lantern, Fraher and Findlay
Whether you are a shoe fanatic or simply have a busy family home, you must have noticed how quickly you can get overrun by footwear! We suppose it wouldn't be so bad if it always smelt fresh, but when you have shoes en mass and nowhere to effectively stow them away, the impact gets a little overwhelming! Hallways suddenly feel cluttered, wardrobes are spilling open and before you know it, you can't cope anymore! We don't want you to suffer this fate, so have taken a look at how interior designers have been solving the shoe-storage conundrum for their clients, in a bid to reveal all their secrets to you. 

Take a look at these clever solutions and see which would work best in your home!

1. Add a little color!

Equilibre, Lucile Roybier
To make sure everyone in the household complies and tries to put their shoes where they belong, fun and colorful lockers will really help, especially if you have teens! Everyone could have their own!

2. Hallway bench seating.

Galeriehaus im Dünenwald, Möhring Architekten
This solution makes perfect sense, as you can sit, pop your shoes on and go out, or come in, take them off and stow them in the overhead cubby holes. What a way to keep the floor clear!

3. Sophisticated baskets.

Salle a manger villa de Founex, LAdesign
Perfect for hallways, these lovely rustic basket drawers offer a simple and neat solution to the problem of too many shoes! Simply give everyone their own box and away you go!

Here is an ideabook you will like: 13 Smart Easy DIY Ideas that will Transform your home

4. Hidden genius.

Storage under stairs
Storage under stairs

Now this is a firm favorite of ours! Having a hidden shoe rack under your stairs makes great use of what would be dead space and takes your organization game up a notch!

5. Simplicity incarnate.

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
If you don't want to bulk up your home with lots of extra storage, keep thing simple with an elegant coat rack frame, with a built-in shoe rack. Then all you have to do is limit everyone to one pair!

6. Storage with a surprise!

Commode basse avec miroir, A-A Dimension SARL
These might look like chic hallway drawers, but in fact, they tilt outwards to offer perfect shoe organization! What a great way to make your entrance a little more functional and unusual!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Handy lockers.

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex
'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex

Mirror-fronted lockers are a fantastic way to sort your shoes and make sure they look how you want them to, before you leave the house. The added bonus here is that the mirror panel will actually make the space, wherever it is installed, seem a lot bigger!

8. Upcycled chic.

Koffertische, FrauSchrader
When you need storage but don't want people actually knowing where it is, upcycling old items is a great idea! This chest makes for a perfect place to hide away untidy footwear and guests would never know what's inside!

Another little gem for you: 24 Decor Ideas that will make your house more you

9. Fun for kids.

GIOCHIAMO, YU HIRAOKA DESIGN
GIOCHIAMO

You want to teach your kids good habits from an early age, so trying to make being tidy fun is a good idea. These interconnecting Lego-style storage blacks would be great for keeping their shoes in, in their rooms, and would even feel like a gift, not part of a chore! Clever parent points for you!

For more clever storage advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 clever storage solutions for a small home.

A petite but perfect home
Are you tempted by any of these solutions?

