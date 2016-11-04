A petite but perfect home

Paris, being as beautiful as it is, can get away with almost anything and this apartment shows that even a tiny living space is acceptable, when furnished and decorated perfectly. We have to admit that the design team in charge here have really mastered Parisienne chic and though this might be a little home, it lacks nothing, in terms of style, functionality and covet-ability.
Come with us now to see how stunning it is!
A compact, yet wonderful, space, this combination living and dining room really demonstrates that you don't need a mansion to live like royalty! the simple color scheme gives way to punchy accents and retro furniture and the overall effect is one of eclectic style with an underlying chic that is impossible to ignore!
There is always a temptation to make smaller homes ultra contemporary, almost as a way to justify a lack of furniture that will keep the space feeling larger, but this apartment flouts the rule and shows that individual style can work, regardless of square feet! The large danish sideboard looks outrageously good and with a wall-mounted television, still manages to leave the room feeling spacious. Amazing!
In a small home, it's unlikely that you will be throwing gargantuan dinner parties, so a tiny and well though out kitchen is, really, all you need! Fitted against a single wall, this set-up is perfect for a singleton or a couple and really promotes tidy living, which never goes amiss in a smaller property!
Think about what you do in your bedroom (keep it clean please!) and you'll realize that it doesn't need to be a large room at all. In fact, all you really need to fit in there is a comfortable bed, so this space is perfectly proportioned! With a luxury bed and even a television in here, everything you need is accounted for and nothing extra has been included, leaving the vibe uncluttered and restful. Now that is the recipe for a good night's sleep!
We always think it's a sign of a committed and talented interior design team, when even a small room, such as a bathroom, is given as much thought as all the others. Here, we see exactly that, with a dark wood vanity, self-lighting mirror, heated towel rail and contemporary shower all combining to make the most of a tiny area. What a way to add some luxury to the most vital room in the home!
