Making the most of 320 ft²

Even here, in the bathroom, the proportions have been kept inch-perfect, with smaller suite items and clever space-saving touches, such as a heated towel rail and light up mirror. You can't deny the luxury feel of this home, so despite having less square feet than many others, we still think it's a cut above most!

For more small but beautiful apartment inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Reinventing a small apartment.