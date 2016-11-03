Making the most of 320 ft²

320 ft² might not sound like a huge amount of space and in reality, it isn't, but it's incredible what talented interior designers can do! What some people would see as a 'shoebox' apartment, has been turned into a luxury living space, with none of life's little essentials left out. Truly, this is a masterclass in working with what you have, so let's take a look!
Is this open plan kitchen/living and dining room huge? No, but it is enormously stylish, perfectly proportioned and fabulously elegant! With a limited color palette, this is every inch as sophisticated take on what would have been a studio apartment, if it wasn't for a fabulous room divide…
We did say that an amazing room divide was in place and what do you make of this? By adding in a wall, which is predominantly a window, the small home actually feels bigger, due to having three separate rooms instead of just two. Clever stuff and the use of a simple gray blind for privacy is inspired!
In a modern apartment, there can be a temptation to leave the décor a little sterile and on the cold side, but these wonderful rich wood doors have prevented that from happening here. What a great way to add in some character, without swallowing up the whole space.
Moving back into the main living room, we get to see that a simple touch is key to the success of the space. A wall-mounted television prevents the need for bulky furniture and it maintains smooth lines, while all-white walls really make the room feel as large as possible.
While this might not be an enormous kitchen, it contains everything necessary for a fabulous quality of life! Finished in white and brushed stainless steel, the color scheme feels sophisticated and modern and really works with the rest of the room. It's actually quite surprising how much usable worktop there is too!
It's amazing just how much space there actually is in this apartment! Though the footprint is small, the way the layout has been crafted makes sure that every available inch is put to good use. A small sofa, a compact kitchen and a functional breakfast bar are the perfect solutions for such a home!
Even here, in the bathroom, the proportions have been kept inch-perfect, with smaller suite items and clever space-saving touches, such as a heated towel rail and light up mirror. You can't deny the luxury feel of this home, so despite having less square feet than many others, we still think it's a cut above most!
For more small but beautiful apartment inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Reinventing a small apartment.