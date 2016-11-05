15 contemporary Dining Tables for your Home

Deciding on the dining room furniture is crucial to home decoration. After all, it is the place where you have a heart to heart with your near & dear ones and relish delectable moments together. While planning the dining space, designers keep in mind the style, texture, color & material so that the dining table & chairs are in perfect harmony with the other decor and wall colors. Also, the dining table should be suited to your dining needs as well as to the space available.

In many homes, the kitchen bears the dining area as well. So both interior decorators & kitchen planners offer professional assistance for decking up the dining area. These days, contemporary & novel designs are a hot favorite among those buying a house & planning to jazz it up, though decor styles celebrating the rustic, classic, Scandinavian & industrial flavors are also hugely popular.

In line with the currently trending designs, homify has come up with a list of 15 dining tables that will be a great addition to pimp up your dining room. Have a look!