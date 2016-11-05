Your browser is out-of-date.

15 contemporary Dining Tables for your Home

Deciding on the dining room furniture is crucial to home decoration. After all, it is the place where you have a heart to heart with your near & dear ones and relish delectable moments together. While planning the dining space, designers keep in mind the style, texture, color & material so that the dining table & chairs are in perfect harmony with the other decor and wall colors. Also, the dining table should be suited to your dining needs as well as to the space available.

In many homes, the kitchen bears the dining area as well. So both interior decoratorskitchen planners offer professional assistance for decking up the dining area. These days, contemporary & novel designs are a hot favorite among those buying a house & planning to jazz it up, though decor styles celebrating the rustic, classic, Scandinavian & industrial flavors are also hugely popular.  

In line with the currently trending designs, homify has come up with a list of 15 dining tables that will be a great addition to pimp up your dining room. Have a look!

1. Laced with Clear Pizzazz

Modern dining tables in Nottingham Lace Laser cut Furniture & Screens Dining roomTables
Laser cut Furniture &amp; Screens

Modern dining tables in Nottingham Lace

Laser cut Furniture & Screens
Laser cut Furniture &amp; Screens
Laser cut Furniture & Screens

2. Transparent Sophistication replete with Innovative Panache

Mesas de refeições com tampo de vidro Dining tables with glass top www.intense-mobiliario.com Daffodil , Intense mobiliário e interiores Intense mobiliário e interiores Dining roomTables
Intense mobiliário e interiores

Intense mobiliário e interiores
Intense mobiliário e interiores
Intense mobiliário e interiores

3. Wicker Refinement for Carefree Outdoor Exclusivity

LuxDeco - The Riviera Collection - Dining Table LuxDeco Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Rattan/Wicker Brown outdoor dining,dining table,rattan,rattan furniture,outdoor furniture,garden furniture,garden seating,garden tables
LuxDeco

LuxDeco—The Riviera Collection—Dining Table

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

4. Tranquil Generosity in Classic Brightness

Provence Painted Dining Table homify Dining roomTables Wood White Reclaimed,wood,traditional,drawers,handmade,handcrafted,british made,locally sourced,timber,tapered legs,farrow & ball
homify

Provence Painted Dining Table

homify
homify
homify

5. Benched for Filling Comfort

Chilson Table and Bench Set homify Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect reclaimed,oak,industrial,character,dining table,kitchen table,garden table,dining room,colonial house,solid wood,french oak,contemporary
homify

Chilson Table and Bench Set

homify
homify
homify

6. Reclaimed Elm Warmth for Rustic Grace

Hanborough Reclaimed Elm Dining Table homify Dining roomTables Wood Brown dining table,table,kitchen table,dining room,reclaimed,elm,contemporary,classic,wood,large table,spiral staircase,white house
homify

Hanborough Reclaimed Elm Dining Table

homify
homify
homify

7. Homespun Essence of Reclaimed Charm

Rustic Inlay Reclaimed Dining Table homify Dining roomTables Wood Brown reclaimed,inlay,dining room,dining table,kitchen table,handcrafted,british made,rustic,local
homify

Rustic Inlay Reclaimed Dining Table

homify
homify
homify

8. Oak Comfort for Cozy Wholesomeness

Hudson Living Wycombe Oak Dining Tavle Modish Living Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect dining table,kitchen table,dining room,oak,solid oak,oak dining table,light oak,contemporary
Modish Living

Hudson Living Wycombe Oak Dining Tavle

Modish Living
Modish Living
Modish Living

9. Feast in Style with Industrial Craft

Hyatt Canning Industrial Dining Table homify Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect reclaimed,wood,contemporary,timber,dining table,kitchen table,dining room,steel,steel frame
homify

Hyatt Canning Industrial Dining Table

homify
homify
homify

10. Fine Dining Experience with Galvanised Goodness

Kingham Dining Table with Galvanised Top homify Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect dining room,dining table,kitchen table,contemporary,wood,architectural,galvanised,zinc,zinc top
homify

Kingham Dining Table with Galvanised Top

homify
homify
homify

11. Spiced with Homestyle Woody Aroma

Moss Rustic Reclaimed Wood Dining Table homify Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect reclaimed,rustic,wood,dining room,dining table,kitchen table,kitchen furniture,dining furniture
homify

Moss Rustic Reclaimed Wood Dining Table

homify
homify
homify

12. Taking Intimate Mellowness to New Heights

Reclaimed Wood Industrial Height Adjustable Crank Table homify Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect dining table,kitchen table,dining room,round table,reclaimed,reclaimed wood,contemporary,rustic,natural,industrial,steel
homify

Reclaimed Wood Industrial Height Adjustable Crank Table

homify
homify
homify

13. Make Way for some Extended Hospitality

Farringdon Reclaimed Extendable Dining Table Modish Living Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect extendable,reclaimed,rustic,dining table,kitchen table,dining room,contemporary,scandinavian,hand finished
Modish Living

Farringdon Reclaimed Extendable Dining Table

Modish Living
Modish Living
Modish Living

14. Well Rounded Elegance in Wood & White

Savannah Reclaimed Wood Round Dining Table Modish Living Dining roomTables Wood White reclaimed wood,reclaimed,breakfast table,kitchen table,round table,table,painted,dining room table,dining table
Modish Living

Savannah Reclaimed Wood Round Dining Table

Modish Living
Modish Living
Modish Living

15. Eclectic Beauty of Simplistic Charm

Cross Leg Reclaimed Dining Table homify Dining roomTables Wood Brown reclaimed,handcrafted,british made,locally source,chunky,cross,statement,character,dining table,kitchen table,dining room,dining furniture
homify

Cross Leg Reclaimed Dining Table

homify
homify
homify
Which of these is going to beautify your dining space?

