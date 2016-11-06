A lovely and modern city home

When people think of Paris they think of warm croissants, beautiful people, and classic architecture. Paris is forever known as the city of love and many people instantly fall in love with this metropolis. The architecture and design seen in Paris is one that many people around the world try to recreate for themselves. These days, however, modern architecture and design has taken the world by storm and Paris is no exception!

Below we find a lovely Parisian apartment of only 750 square feet that follows a gorgeous contemporary design. From the architecture to the furniture, this apartment is completely sleek and perfect for a modern couple.