A lovely and modern city home

When people think of Paris they think of warm croissants, beautiful people, and classic architecture. Paris is forever known as the city of love and many people instantly fall in love with this metropolis. The architecture and design seen in Paris is one that many people around the world try to recreate for themselves. These days, however, modern architecture and design has taken the world by storm and Paris is no exception!
Below we find a lovely Parisian apartment of only 750 square feet that follows a gorgeous contemporary design. From the architecture to the furniture, this apartment is completely sleek and perfect for a modern couple.
This small kitchen is simple yet stunning. All the necessities are here and presented in a sleek style to accommodate the contemporary design of the home. A small L-shaped countertop is great for dividing the living area from the kitchen and providing a lot of space to prepare and cook food. The use of the glass range in this kitchen is great because when it is not in use, it can be utilized as extra counter space, which is great when trying to maximize space. The stainless steel appliances seamless blend into the shiny white cabinets while also breaking up the color in the space. The cabinets in this space also lack handles, leaving a clean and sleek look for this kitchen.
The living area is a great space fit with TV and dining table, all working well with the awkward slanted wall. The bare walls leave the room feeling clean and clutter free, allowing the space to feel bigger. The simple, white dining table is accented by two colorful chairs, which give the space a pop of color without detracting from the minimalist vibe. The large gray couch is big enough to fit four people and also features a unique, long ottoman which is very versatile; it can be used as a foot rest, a coffee table or even as extra seating for when guests come over. The eclectic pillows on the couch also add color to the room while also looking very comfortable.
The outdoor deck is truly a beautiful addition to this apartment. It is a very large space, considering the size of the apartment, and is great for entertaining. The theme for this space is dark and refined, as can be seen by the dark wood used to create the deck and the black furniture. The small and simple dining table is accented by colorful chairs and a green plate, all of which plays off of the vibrant plants surrounding the space. The seating area features beautiful black armchairs and couch that are made of plastic
wicker and a small gray coffee table with a similar style. This area is excellent for entertaining during the warmer months as well as relaxing and enjoying the outdoors.
The bedroom is quite simple but still just as elegant as the rest of the home. It features a large queen size bed, perfect for the space but still big enough to enjoy a lazy Sunday. The colorful bed spread nicely contrasts the white walls and black bed, making it the only thing in this space with color. There are no bedside tables in this room since the designers opted for very cool and simple rod lamps to light the room.Two large floor to ceiling windows allow plenty of natural light into the room and are just as sleek as the rest of the furniture.
This apartment splurges on having a large bathroom, big enough to accommodate an enormous free-standing bath tub! It is quite beautiful in this space and really makes the bathroom feel luxurious. This beautiful white tub is set against a lovely textured blue tile with an orange band in the middle to break up the design. The same tile is used on the small sink vanity off to the left while the rest of the room is white. The cherry hardwood floors also make the space feel luxurious and add warmth to the bathroom. This is the perfect place to come and relax after a long day and still remains modern!