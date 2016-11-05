Your browser is out-of-date.

14 fabulous ideas for your kid's room

homify Nursery/kid’s room
Having a child and all that comes with it is a blessing. Letting children get inspired and be creative allows them to grow up and create beautiful things in the future. A kid's room should be able to reflect their passions as well as grow with them and their interests throughout their lives. Below are sixteen kid's room ideas to design and create a beautiful children's wonderland that will inspire your child to create beautiful things. From a simple coat of paint to building and indoor tree house, there's something on this list for everyone!

1. A Wall decal mural in your child's room is a great way to inspire creativity and add a unique touch to their room.

2. Children yearn for creativity so why not incorporate learning into the mix. This beautiful tree bookshelf inspires kids to grab a book and dive into their imagination.

3. Wall decals are a great way to decorate a child's room because they are easy to change and can be adapted to your child's ever-evolving interests.

4. Bright and vibrant colors are the perfect way to bring life to a room and can be done with a simple coat of paint on any fixture.

5. Let your kids go crazy with their drawings with a painted chalkboard wall that will allow their creativity to flourish.

6. Let their minds wander to far off places and learn geography with a large map on one wall that is good for any age.

7. Use a mix of colors and themes to create a play room for both boys an girls, like this blue, gray, and pink room!

8. Encourage sibling bonding by decorating a bunk bed fit for the royal family and allows them to showcase their talents.

9. Separate two bedrooms with a creative and playful way that encourages the kids to share their spaces, like this tree bookshelf that is open on both sides.

10. For a more minimal approach, opt for paintings or posters of your child's interests, such as these superhero plaques.

11. If teepees aren't your thing then go for a treehouse of sorts. This can be built right above your child's bed or even as a separate piece for a play room.

12. Wallpaper is a great way to add dimension to a space in a very simple way. Like this bedroom that uses simple blue and white striped wallpaper and some accessories to achieve a nautical theme.

13. Kids always want to be noticed, so why not personalize the room with their name? It's as simple as painting letters on a wall or buying some wooden letters for a bookshelf.

14. Even babies like a little bit of flare in their room, create a gorgeous nursery with designs that will grow with the child, like this moon and stars design

Do you want to create a kid's wonderland? Then check out these children's room ideas!

