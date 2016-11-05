13 ideas for small homes that will turn them stylishly modern

The modern design style is perfect for decorating small spaces, because it first of all seeks simplicity in both lines of furniture and color palette, giving priority to neutral tones that provide relaxed and quiet environments. It is also a style which has to be constant, maintaining integrated environments and incorporating as much natural light as possible.

In addition to the requirements of an overarching modern style, there are also some elements which will be required to make a success out of a small home. If you are looking to give a cozy feeling to a small house, you must avoid decorative oppression and excess elements.

Today we have 13 ideas from homify experts to give a little house a modern and inviting appearance. Be inspired by the following images!