Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

44 Cute items for your house

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
homify Garden Furniture
Loading admin actions …

We all love to fill our homes with things we cherish, and usually the cuter they are, the better it makes us feel. Sometimes we want to personalize our kids' bedrooms doors with their names, or we go looking for customized cushions with inspiring messages written on them. Some of us look for practical objects like shelves or coat racks that have a bit of personality added to them to cheer us up.

Whatever your taste, or the style of your home, if you add a cute item, you will liven up the place and bring a bit of cheeky charm to your decor. 

Today we have collected 44 of the best ideas, objects and items from a long list of professional accessory designers and traders that will brighten up your home. There's a lot to check out so let's go!

1. Customisable Blackboard Sign For Doors

Personalised Chalkboard Sign Jonny's Sister HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Jonny&#39;s Sister

Personalised Chalkboard Sign

Jonny's Sister
Jonny&#39;s Sister
Jonny's Sister

2. Diamond Shaped Lampshade And Bookcase

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Dog Shaped Clock

Cute Custom Staffy Clock BooBoo and Ted HouseholdAccessories & decoration
BooBoo and Ted

Cute Custom Staffy Clock

BooBoo and Ted
BooBoo and Ted
BooBoo and Ted

4. Baby Wreath To Hang On Bedroom Door

Ayıcıklı Kapı Süsü, Sesiber Sesiber Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Sesiber

Sesiber
Sesiber
Sesiber

5. Woven Storage Baskets

Pop storage homify Nursery/kid's roomStorage
homify

Pop storage

homify
homify
homify

6. Letters For Kid's Nursery

Blue Personalised Letters Altered Chic Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Altered Chic

Blue Personalised Letters

Altered Chic
Altered Chic
Altered Chic

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Matching Mr & Mrs Teacup Set

Mr & Mrs Teacup set Yvonne Ellen Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Yvonne Ellen

Mr & Mrs Teacup set

Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen

8. Battery Powered Light Up LED Letters

HOME Light Up letters rigby & mac Living roomLighting Black HOME,letters,light
rigby &amp; mac

HOME Light Up letters

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

9. Themed Vinyl Wall Stickers

Hand drawn flower (pack 2) wall stickers Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression

Hand drawn flower (pack 2) wall stickers

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

10. Personalised Handwritten Tea Towels

Personalised Handwritten Tea Towel Jonny's Sister KitchenAccessories & textiles
Jonny&#39;s Sister

Personalised Handwritten Tea Towel

Jonny's Sister
Jonny&#39;s Sister
Jonny's Sister

11. Display Shelf For Tiny Pots

Nos objets en bois de palette, LittleJohn Home LittleJohn Home HouseholdAccessories & decoration
LittleJohn Home

LittleJohn Home
LittleJohn Home
LittleJohn Home

12. Cushion Cover With Personal Message

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. 'Fancy Flamingo' Plate Set

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set Yvonne Ellen Dining roomCrockery & glassware
Yvonne Ellen

Fancy Flamingo Plate Set

Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen
Yvonne Ellen

14. Ladder As Bookcase And Panda Themed Roll Box

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Fun Shaped Doorknobs

70m2 i skosy, Hi home Hi home Modern Kid's Room MDF White
Hi home

Hi home
Hi home
Hi home

16. Matching Mediterranean Style Jugs

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Delightful Cake Tins

Personalised Cake Tin Jonny's Sister HouseholdStorage
Jonny&#39;s Sister

Personalised Cake Tin

Jonny's Sister
Jonny&#39;s Sister
Jonny's Sister

18. Mini Hanging Shelves With Fabric Details

Decoración, Mandarina Home Mandarina Home HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Mandarina Home

Mandarina Home
Mandarina Home
Mandarina Home

19. Multi-Shaped Bookcases

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Leaf Stamped Ceramic Chopping Board

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Themed Magnetic Noticeboard

Gastronomik, Home panoramik Home panoramik HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Home panoramik

Home panoramik
Home panoramik
Home panoramik

22. Minimalistic Coat Stand

Pendura Coat Stand homify Living roomStorage
homify

Pendura Coat Stand

homify
homify
homify

23. Hexagonal Bookshelves

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. Geometric Cardboard Bedside Table

Cardboard Medium Ruche - Nightstand, Bedside Table Ruche shelving unit BedroomAccessories & decoration Paper Metallic/Silver bedroom,bedside table,night stand
Ruche shelving unit

Cardboard Medium Ruche—Nightstand, Bedside Table

Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit
Ruche shelving unit

25. Elephant Shaped Cushions

Kids imagination made product, Tipi-Too Tipi-Too Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Tipi-Too

Tipi-Too
Tipi-Too
Tipi-Too

26. Star Shaped Table Tray

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Colourful Coat Stand And Car Stickers

Jaeden's coat hook MK Kid Interiors BedroomAccessories & decoration
MK Kid Interiors

Jaeden's coat hook

MK Kid Interiors
MK Kid Interiors
MK Kid Interiors

28. Patterned Coathangers

homify Dressing roomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

29. Heart Shaped Log Basket

Heart Shaped Log Basket Hunter Gatherer Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Hunter Gatherer

Heart Shaped Log Basket

Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer
Hunter Gatherer

30. T-Bone Steak Themed Cushion

T-Bone Cushion homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

T-Bone Cushion

homify
homify
homify

31. 'Pebble Stools' Made From Marble And Wood

Virginia Water , Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Eclectic style garden
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Virginia Water

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

32. Glass Pyramid Terrarium

Glass Pyramid Terrarium homify HouseholdPlants & accessories
homify

Glass Pyramid Terrarium

homify
homify
homify

33. Heart Garden Chair

Heart Garden Chair homify Garden Furniture
homify

Heart Garden Chair

homify
homify
homify

34. Table Lamp With Silhouettes

Le ombre - Shadows, W-Lamp W-Lamp Living roomLighting
W-Lamp

W-Lamp
W-Lamp
W-Lamp

35. Yellow Submarine Book Ends

Die Bücherstützen , DesignAtelierArticle DesignAtelierArticle Living roomAccessories & decoration
DesignAtelierArticle

DesignAtelierArticle
DesignAtelierArticle
DesignAtelierArticle

36. String Of Origami Lights

Guirlande en origami rouge, blanche et or ! So cute, Suite Créative Suite Créative BedroomLighting Paper Red
Suite Créative

Suite Créative
Suite Créative
Suite Créative

37. Tree Lamp

POLPA LAMPS - Paulo Crafter, Blue Art Factory Blue Art Factory HouseholdAccessories & decoration White
Blue Art Factory

Blue Art Factory
Blue Art Factory
Blue Art Factory

38. Amsterdam Landscape Coat Rack

Städtegarderoben, Radius Design Radius Design Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Radius Design

Radius Design
Radius Design
Radius Design

39. Daisy Tables

Serralunga - Still life 3D, Inkout srl Inkout srl HouseholdAccessories & decoration Plastic White
Inkout srl

Inkout srl
Inkout srl
Inkout srl

40. Cardboard Design Table Lamp

Dutch Design Lamps, Dutch Design Brand Dutch Design Brand BedroomLighting Pink
Dutch Design Brand

Dutch Design Brand
Dutch Design Brand
Dutch Design Brand

41. Stackable Mugs With Large Letters

Sonstiges Geschirr , stey INTERIOR stey INTERIOR
stey INTERIOR

Sonstiges Geschirr

stey INTERIOR
stey INTERIOR
stey INTERIOR

42. Hanging Basket Shelves

Korbo Basket Liner Bin 24 Korbo Nursery/kid's roomStorage Iron/Steel Blue Storage,Kidsroom,baskets,wallmountable,organization,hall,hallway
Korbo

Korbo Basket Liner Bin 24

Korbo
Korbo
Korbo

43. Decorative Plant Holder

Dekor für Hause, DesignAtelierArticle DesignAtelierArticle Dining roomAccessories & decoration
DesignAtelierArticle

DesignAtelierArticle
DesignAtelierArticle
DesignAtelierArticle

44. Star And Moon Coat Hooks

Star and Moon hooks, agustav agustav Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
agustav

Star and Moon hooks

agustav
agustav
agustav

If you like decorating tips, then you will probably also love these 9 ideas for a home office

12 Amazing upcycling projects for your home!
How many items did you fall in love with? Tell us below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks