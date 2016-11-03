A Traditional house of 1600 ft² for 65 thousand Dollars + Plan

This traditional cottage is a surprising 1600 ft² and it was built for only 65 thousand Dollars. The architects behind the project are Studio ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMÓW. The cottage has a traditional look but with all the modern comforts.
In this article we will show you how this house was put together, including floor plans, garage, yard and garden. You will love the look of the finished product.
Join us to take a look!
At the front of the home we can see the front door, a garage door and a beautiful corner kitchen window at the sink. The finishing is carried out using two types of plastering and decorative brick for the columns and steps.
The home is 1600 ft² in which there is also a garage that is 225 ft² and a boiler takes another 90 ft². In total there are three bedrooms, two dressing rooms, two bathrooms, a pantry and a laundry.
The house was constructed out of a ceramic block and has a charming gable roof. Ceilings are made out of a reinforced concrete slab and the decoration on the facades is plaster.
The stylish kitchen is classically designed in white with state of the art appliances. The breakfast bar reminds us of the Art Nouveau style and is positioned to overlook the terrace. Its area is about 120 ft².
The dining room is so well lit with natural light coming in that it is an absolute pleasure to dine here. The view is once again of the garden and the furnishings complement each other and blend well with the kitchen. The area of this room is about 100 ft².
The elegant living room is accessible via the dining room and is separated by a corridor which makes it a private nook to relax in. It has a fireplace, a sofa and the walls are decorated in wood paneling. Its area is about 240 ft².
The guest toilet is on the ground floor and has a shower and a stylish glazed floor. There is also a very interesting combination of tile and wood paneling.
Two children share this room as well as the dressing room. There is also a shared bathroom on the second floor. With plenty of light seeping in, the room is vibrant and happy.
The master bedroom is elegant and has a spacious walk-in closet with plenty of space for this couple.
The furniture in the master bedroom is lavish yet comfortable. With a TV mounted on the wall and soft furnishings which create a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, the room also allows enough space for a work area.
On the second floor is the main bathroom, and is comprised of 100 ft². It has a shower, a tub and a double sink. The laundry is located in the adjacent room.
On the first floor we can see the size of the large terrace which is over 645 ft². The kitchen and dining room are part of a set in which there is an island, a pantry and the dining area which seats 6 people. Nearby is the living room with a corner sofa and fireplace. Also on the ground floor there is a garage, boiler room, guest toilet with shower and a hallway. The living room with dining area is 345 ft²in total.
On the second floor we find three bedrooms which are
145, 150 and 185 ft² respectively. The bedrooms lost about 25 ft² because of the slope in the roof. There is also a bathroom of 100 ft², a laundry area of 75 ft² and two walk in closets which are 75 ft² each. The second floor is very compact and convenient making it a perfect family home!
