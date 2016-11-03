A Traditional house of 1600 ft² for 65 thousand Dollars + Plan

This traditional cottage is a surprising 1600 ft² and it was built for only 65 thousand Dollars. The architects behind the project are Studio ARCHON + PROJEKTY DOMÓW. The cottage has a traditional look but with all the modern comforts.

In this article we will show you how this house was put together, including floor plans, garage, yard and garden. You will love the look of the finished product.

Join us to take a look!