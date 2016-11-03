A sophisticated and charming Colorado home

Most people think that having an elegant and sophisticated home means foregoing comfort for beautiful furniture. However, this is not always the case! While most of us view elegant rooms to be those of Victorian or old-fashioned styles, there are many homes today that portray sophistication with less ornate furniture. Today's home is located near Denver, Colorado and features absolutely stunning interior design by the talented Andrea Schumacher Interiors.
From the lavish kitchen to the charming bedroom, everything about the design of this home is sophisticated and elegant. This single family home not only features elegant decor but is also quite comfortable to relax after a long day.
From the moment you walk into this beautiful home you are greeted with charm and sophistication from every corner. Most of the color palette in the rooms feature neutral color tones with splashes of color, and this living space is a perfect example! The walls are a beige color which allow all of the paintings and accents in the room to pop against this neutral background. The large, beige sofa is both sophisticated as well as comfortable, in order to get the most out of your living room. The two peach armchairs directly across from the sofa are a perfect pop of color and elegance, features a beautiful floral pattern on the arm rests that pull from various colors in the room. The lighting in the room is soft and gives a nice warm glow to this stunning living room.
Just off the living room is the gorgeous kitchen is perfect for this charming home. The walls are beige, tying in the living area to the kitchen as well as the rest of the home. The cabinets throughout the space are a French country style and pop against the dark hardwood floors and black marble countertops. The island stands out in this space because it is made of a dark hardwood, slightly darker than the floors, and is quite different from the white cabinets. The black and gold marble can be seen on both the counters and the backsplash behind the stove and is nicely complemented by the black and gold stools at the island. A few pops of bright colors, such as the green bottles and yellow flowers, nicely accent the room and make the room feel cheerful.
This dining room is such a bright and beautiful contrast to the rest of the home with its burnt orange walls. This room features a dark wooden dining table that can comfortably seat eight people and is the highlight of this sophisticated room. The elegant gold chandelier is less ornate than the table but nicely pulls from the gold ceiling. A floral rug can be seen under the dining table and breaks up the hardwood floor and adds a bit of color to the orange room. The painting is a nice break from the orange and also helps to tie the room together with similar colors that can be spotted in the accents throughout the space. A bright dining room like this is known to invoke the appetite and is sure to leave your guests wanting more!
Upstairs, we find a cozy and luxurious master suite, complete with sleigh bed and an abundance of pillows. This room as returned back to the beige wall color in order to create a soft tone for this room and allow the colors in the bedspread to stand out a bit. This luxurious bedspread is a colorful floral pattern that accents the lovely patterned rug that is underneath the bed. The dark hardwood floors nicely compliment the sleigh bed as well as the two bedside tables as well as add a touch of warmth to the space. Subtle art Deco style curtains flank the windows without distracting from the floral patterns of the bedspread, adding a simple and elegant touch to the room.
Adjacent to the master bedroom is the elegant and spacious master bath. This room is complete with marble bathtub and a separate shower, everything you need to unwind after a long day. The bathroom follows the theme of most of the house with beige walls, allowing the other features to pop out against it. The stunning marble tub is the statement piece of this room and seamless flows from the marble floors to the wall, highlighted by a lovely glass pendant hanging above. The dark shower uses some of the thatched marble tiling on the floor as well as some marble along the walls but is really characterized by the black tile that creates a bold and elegant area.