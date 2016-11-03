A sophisticated and charming Colorado home

Most people think that having an elegant and sophisticated home means foregoing comfort for beautiful furniture. However, this is not always the case! While most of us view elegant rooms to be those of Victorian or old-fashioned styles, there are many homes today that portray sophistication with less ornate furniture. Today's home is located near Denver, Colorado and features absolutely stunning interior design by the talented Andrea Schumacher Interiors.

From the lavish kitchen to the charming bedroom, everything about the design of this home is sophisticated and elegant. This single family home not only features elegant decor but is also quite comfortable to relax after a long day.