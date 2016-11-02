A Roof that became a stunning home

This stunning apartment was orchestrated on the roof of a home. Designed by EGUE Y SETA with beauty in mind, the apartment merges the elements of nature with a modern design. It combines the rustic, the industrial and the urban look to create a space that looks picturesque and feels fresh and zesty. Grand colors, sharp savvy designs and furniture to make you look twice, this apartment has the look!

Come and take a peep at how gorgeous it is.