A Roof that became a stunning home

This stunning apartment was orchestrated on the roof of a home. Designed by EGUE Y SETA with beauty in mind, the apartment merges the elements of nature with a modern design. It combines the rustic, the industrial and the urban look to create a space that looks picturesque and feels fresh and zesty. Grand colors, sharp savvy designs and furniture to make you look twice, this apartment has the look!
Come and take a peep at how gorgeous it is.
In an overview, you can see how the superior design has taken full advantage of the natural light that is seeping in from the outside and the carefully placed lighting. We can see the integration between the wood flooring and the concrete which works well to form a composed and elegant space.
The theme of Back to Nature is what stands out the most with this modern design. It is a home which prizes nature and uses it to accentuate the serene elements of the design. It is artistic, full of vitality and most certainly beautiful.
Here the designer chose to bring together all the areas of the home and we can see how the living room, hallway and the kitchen are in perfect harmony. There is a wonderful combination of the rustic modern style and the use of natural wood as well as concrete make it a simple yet stunning interior.
The use of gray throughout, coupled with warm wood and industrial style lamps makes it an urban heaven.
If you love dining rooms that stand out, take a look at these 7 which are guaranteed to grab your attention.
We also find here the designer chose to leave the details of the old roof fully exposed which adds a lot of character, whilst the lighting and shiny flooring make the rooms truly stand out.
As we throw our gaze over into the kitchen, we can see the comfortable design which is decorated in a blend of modern and rural. The stainless steel appliances and the blend of wood with brick warms up the kitchen making it into a sleek and chic room with plenty to offer.
From this angle we can see how the couch is integrated into the design of the room which is quite unusual and very interesting. The high ceilings, coupled with the use of gray throughout the decor, make every element work so well.
Warm wood is used on the way to the bathroom and as we will see, the bathroom is a perfect blend of the natural and the modern.
As we can see with this innovative design, natural materials have been used to add a touch of raw beauty. The shower space is absolutely brilliant and reflects the novelty of the house.
Among the most important elements are the country-style accessories, as we see animals used as an accessory such as animal heads on the wall and natural skins as materials such as the leather sofa which brings a touch of vitality and warmth.
With a modern dressing room design, we find a simple and orderly storage unit for clothing and footwear. Plenty of space for accessories, and more than enough space for everything else.