10 rustic houses that will make your heart beat faster

Few houses have the capacity of enticing all your architect's senses and still make you feel all warm inside. Yes, we are talking about charming rustic country houses. But please be aware that we are looking at rustic country MODERN houses, and that is no easy feat to achieve. These houses offer a lot, it can be a sense of nostalgia, a lesson in history or, for us city folks, having an encounter with nature, which finds itself just outside the front door.
Today we will show you some of these rustic and charming houses that reflect the best of purity and comfy style to bring you the beautiful outdoor surroundings and the relaxing indoors. Shall we?
This is a property which was built with a rustic architecture in mind yet with a modern twist. Build on a mountain, with beautiful surroundings, this house reflects the majestic combination of wood, concrete and bricks. This might be the ultimate example of how to build a rustic-style house with the inclusion of modern elements. This is one to take notes from.
First of all, wow! Seriously, look at this architectural beauty! It definitely stands out. That roof slant is just epic. Using the roof as a shelter that stretches all the way down to the floor is an incredible feat form the architects at Manuel Monroy. Although it has a unique style due to the massive windows and that enormous roof, the architects used rustic style elements to built this beauty, stones and wood make up for 70% of the materials used.
What a fantastic kitchen! It is everything we could imagine that a country house kitchen would look like. With the pots and pans hanging, that modern but rustic kitchen island, plenty of space to cook and mosy around, an absurd amount of storage, all made up tastefully using wood as a prime material. A modern kitchen with one tone of copper and wood. Kitchen heaven for us, for sure!
Made up entirely of wood, this terrace is complimented with low lighting, (not to attract too many mosquitos and flies), and with a 6 seater table for a family and friends to have their meals while enjoying the scenery. Shall we say more?
Although this home has that American twang feel, it was projected and designed by architects JRM Design—Studio Arquictetura, based in Tlalpujahua, Michoacan, México. On the exterior we see traditional design elements of an American house, even the wood railing painted in white, the arch of the window and the massive chimney, all reminds us of the Classic American Family Home of the 1950's. There is a mix of concrete bricks, red bricks, wood and the facade is extremely welcoming.
And no, we are not talking about a horror movie here. Actually it is exactly the opposite. Look at this beauty, it is basically in the woods, the plants are almost creeping in. (Maybe this is a horror flick). What a fantastic open plan house, with a terrace that opens with folding french doors, made up of a mix materials, but categorized as rustic for its structure and the use of mainly wood and glass. This is definitely the way to enjoy a comfy home and the outdoors all in one package.
Usually when you say rustic, automatically you think of wood, well, at least we do! As it is the prime material used in country homes, massive structures and beams that hold the house. If sourced correctly it is eco-friendly, a beautiful material that gives a warm and robust character to the home. Wood is always a good choice to add personality to a home.
There is nothing more romantic than this house design, done up like a fairytale story home, can you see how magical this looks? At the same time that it has all the rustic elements, wood, the surrounding forest, a wicker roof, a well planned skylight, plenty of windows to let in that awesome daylight, and at night you can be surrounded by the beauty of the outdoors but still be indoors. Yes, very dream like fairytale for sure, but this house exists for real and it is located in Holland.
Simple and in a neutral color pallet, this room has all that you would need in a bedroom. A comfortable bed, wood floors, wood beams running through the ceiling that provides that extra element of rustic charm. We want! We want! We want!
Is this home located in the city or countryside? It is really difficult to say just by this photo. There are no limitations to the imagination of these architects. This floating staircase designed by Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura implements a touch of modernity using the rustic element of dark rough wood as steps for this beauty of a staircase. How brilliant and unique is this design?