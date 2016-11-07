10 rustic houses that will make your heart beat faster

Few houses have the capacity of enticing all your architect's senses and still make you feel all warm inside. Yes, we are talking about charming rustic country houses. But please be aware that we are looking at rustic country MODERN houses, and that is no easy feat to achieve. These houses offer a lot, it can be a sense of nostalgia, a lesson in history or, for us city folks, having an encounter with nature, which finds itself just outside the front door.

Today we will show you some of these rustic and charming houses that reflect the best of purity and comfy style to bring you the beautiful outdoor surroundings and the relaxing indoors. Shall we?