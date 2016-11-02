A sleek and modern family home

Modern architecture has taken the design world by storm and produced some incredibly beautiful homes. Everyday at homify we are blown away by some of the amazing work that architects have done. And this home in southern France is no exception! This super modern single family home is complete with a large pool and an amazing kitchen, ready to take on the modern world. From the moment you walk in you will be greeted with ultra seek and modern furniture and fixtures. The black and white color palette also creates a super chic and stylish interior design. Let's take a closer look!
The facade of this home is entirely made of concrete, showing rigid lines and sharp angles. The ultra modern approach results in a beautiful one-story home that is fit with a large pool and great outdoor area. The concrete is a soft beige, bordering on almost white, and strongly contrasts the other homes in the area. The entrance to the home is blocked by a large wooden garage door and a concrete wall, giving the home more privacy. Just to the right of that wall, however, is a black fence that looks onto the large pool area, perfect for lounging around on a warm summer's day.
Just around the back and adjacent to the pool is a lovely outdoor seating area. This dining and lounge area is protected from the elements by an overhang that extends from the structure of the home, creating a seamless design style. Under the overhang with can see a table which is suitable for six people and adheres to the modern design. Large, gray concrete planters can be seen directly in front of this area fit with small palms that add a touch of greenery to the space as well keep with the theme. Smaller, beige planters are used to separate the outdoor seating area with the pool area, as well as adding more greenery.
This long and narrow pool is truly the highlight of the outdoor area of this home. The blue mosaic tile is a great way to add color to the outdoor area without detracting from the overall modern theme of the home. Long and narrow pools are also very versatile because they can be used for doing some laps to get a bit of exercise in or for lounging poolside on a warm day. This area maintains the strong and rigid lines that we see in the structure of the home so that it flows nicely. The black lounge chairs add an elegant bit of comfort to the pool area and maintain the sleek and modern look that the home is going for.
From the moment you walk into the house, you can immediately sense the love of modern design. This living room features super modern black couches and armchairs that strongly contrast the white walls and floor. The black rug in the middle of the furniture breaks up the white floor while the square glass table anchors the room and lets the black pieces take center stage. The large, white floor lamp adds dimension to the room and also provides light to the rather dark furniture that we see. Overall this living room is quite modern but still maintains a homey vibe.
The most spectacular room in the home is very obviously the kitchen. This kitchen features a stunning island and seating area, along with super modern cabinets and appliances. The sleek, black kitchen cabinets are virtually seamless with inset metal handles the play off of the stainless steel appliances in the space. The range hood is very modern and futuristic with a slanted range hood made of glass. The most beautiful piece in the room is the freestanding charcoal concrete island that is both stunning and practical. It serves as extra work space as well as a small seating area. Overall this kitchen reflects the strong and bold lines seen throughout the interior and exterior of the home along with the modern theme.