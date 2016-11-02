A sleek and modern family home

This long and narrow pool is truly the highlight of the outdoor area of this home. The blue mosaic tile is a great way to add color to the outdoor area without detracting from the overall modern theme of the home. Long and narrow pools are also very versatile because they can be used for doing some laps to get a bit of exercise in or for lounging poolside on a warm day. This area maintains the strong and rigid lines that we see in the structure of the home so that it flows nicely. The black lounge chairs add an elegant bit of comfort to the pool area and maintain the sleek and modern look that the home is going for.