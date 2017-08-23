Decorating your house? Don't make these 7 mistakes!

Be it deciding on the wall palette, picking out a fabric for the upholstery or selecting the tiles for the bathroom, the job of an interior designer is a challenging one. Many times, clients come across picture perfect interiors in magazines & wish for a similar setting when their own place is being decorated. But most of the time, the houses end up with interiors far from those found in the magazines. A possible reason behind this could be our tendency to easily get carried away by the latest trends & turn a blind eye to our creativity, requirement & practicality. And that is where professional experts come to our help.

Even though no rule book jots down how you should decorate your home, we here at homify are going to walk you through a list of 7 designing mistakes that are better avoided. Here we go!