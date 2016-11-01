10 ideas to create a beautiful entryway

Your entryway is the guide into your home and should invite guests into your home in the most welcoming way possible. The entryway is like a window into your home and should reflect the same passion and interests that you put into the interior design. The architecture of your doorway doesn't have to be extravagant to produce a welcoming effect. From minimal designs to stone walkways, your entryway can be as beautiful as the inside of your home!
Below are ten ideas to create a beautiful entryway that will delight and welcome your guests into your beautiful home.
Just like the inside of your house is warm and cozy, why not take that feeling to the entryway? Your guests will pull up to your home and instantly feel welcomed and at home when greeted with a warm entrance. Choose soft, yellow lighting to brighten up your entryway and lead the way to the door. The door, itself, should be a warm hardwood, such as this large cherry wooden door with vertical and horizontal patterns. Beautiful flowers guide the way to the door and add a cheerful note to this entryway and make people feel welcome.
Having a vibrant and cheerful entryway will make anyone want to be invited into your home. Flowers are known to bring happiness to people so why not create this feeling for people who are coming into your home? Flooding the entryway with flowers creates a very strong and welcoming statement while also making your door look beautiful. The door itself doesn't have to be very extravagant, it can be a simple white door as we see here. The beauty of this idea is that you can change your flowers as much or as little as you want, without spending a lot of money, while your door stays the same! This gives you the opportunity to change the colors and atmosphere as often as you'd like!
If you have the opportunity to design and build your own home, then you have so much more power to play with various aspects. This home has taken the entryways and framed it, so that it really stands out against the exterior architecture. The wooden frame is made of various shades of wood and really highlights the large wooden door to the house. A few shrubs add some curb appeal and a light beige tile allows the dark tones to really stand out. This framed entryway will greet guests with a bold statement and will definitely become a talking point!
If grass and plants are too difficult to maintain, then stones are the right pick for you! Having a stone pathway is a beautiful and easy way to create an entryway without all the hassle of fertilizing and watering. Stones come in a variety of colors to match whatever design style you are going for. This small entryway uses white gravel with larger, gray river stones to lead you to the front of the home. Small wooden steps are a nice contrast to the stones and can be easily seen when it is dark. Two concrete planters with bamboo sticks can be seen here which takes the traditional idea of planters but puts a bit of a twist on it! This entryways requires extremely little maintenance but still maintains the same beauty.
For those who really like to make a statement, then this is the design style for you. Strong and bold lines, such as the ones we can see on this home, really create a wow factor for any home. The clean lines and contrasting dark and light colors of the home stand out against the blue skies and green landscape, creating a home that stands out against its surroundings. The entryway is framed by a large, black concrete overhang and flanked by two walls of gray stone. The overhang protects guests from the elements and also creates a small area in which to sit outside and enjoy the view. This modern and bold entryway is great for those who want something more unique.
If you are more on the subdued side of things, then take a minimalist approach to your entryway. Strong lines and little decoration characterize this entryway, yet it still maintains a welcoming atmosphere. The mix of materials gives the space character without distracting too much from the main door. The steps leading to the door are white concrete, the beige wall is made with long tiles, the main entryway and overhang are a charcoal concrete, while the actual door is a light wood. None of these elements seems too ostentatious while still creating a beautiful entryway.
Those who like modern designs, should take a page from this home's entryway! The strong concrete slab steps lead up to a large, dark wooden door with a small glass slit. The wall to the right of the door features various sized stones that are offset at different intervals, adding dimension and character to the space. Small spotlights sprinkled throughout the entryway light the path and also highlight various points of the stone wall and doorway. Just in front of the wall is a small garden that is set at an angle and shows a long and narrow wooden planter and a couple of concrete planters in the back, bringing life to the space. Rather than grass, the entryway sows large stones in this space and gives it a more modern look.
For a more rustic entryway, create a stone path that leads up to your wooden doorway. These stones are a mix of various neutral tones and are all different sizes. This creates texture and adds contrast to the bright white walls of the home. The various shrubs and plants around the entryway are also potted in terracotta to continue the rustic feeling and provide some greenery to this space. This stone walkway is a beautiful and classic style for Mediterranean or desert style homes, and works perfectly with the architecture of the home.
If you want to welcome people into your home in an elegant but simple way, stone path leading to your doorway is great. The door is the statement piece in this space and doesn't need a lot in order to get the job done. This beautiful entryway has a gorgeous, dark wooden door with alternating panels, which adds a lot of texture. The door is flanked by two simple potted plants and a concrete step with a doormat greets guests. The stone steps are surrounded by green grass and few plants to create a vibrant space without a lot of decoration. This entryway is gorgeous on its own and only needed a few additions to make it stunning and welcoming.
For those who like to go all out on everything they do, take a page from this home's entryway! The large stone wall jutting out from this home creates a massive statement piece that WOW's guests and adds texture and dimension to the home. Small and large green shrubs lead people to the entryway and provide a bright and cheerful contrast to the white of the structure. The small plant bed also features large and beautiful ornaments to add style to the space. The wooden door also stands out among the mix of various materials and warmly greets guests into this grand home.