The apartment that went from yuck to YOWSERS!

press profile homify press profile homify
Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Kitchen
Wow! We didn't really think we could ever be surprised anymore, but this apartment has shocked us to the core! What starts out as a grotty little hell-hole of an apartment is transformed into a glamorous, gorgeous home, full of color and eclectic touches that frankly, we want to live in! 

We really tip our hats to the interior designer in charge here, as this is the epitome of an apartment metamorphosis!

Before: Kitchen hell!

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Kitchen
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

That floor, those cabinets and the overall vibe here! What can we say, other than AWFUL? A truly horrid little space that feels uninspiring and half-hearted, this is really setting the tone for the rest of the apartment!

Before: Languishing living room.

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Living Room
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

The space looks large here, but that's the only good thing we can see! It seems so dark, despite the windows being numerous and there's a definite dirty and neglected feeling too.

Before: Just hold it!

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Nope! We don't think there's anything in this world that could persuade us to stop and use this facilities. The little butterfly decals are the icing on the cake really. What a sad attempt to cheer up the room!

Before: Would you come out clean?

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

That's the question you always have to ask when looking at a bathroom and we can't guarantee that the answer is yes in this case! Why does everywhere look so sad and depressing?

Before: Welcome home?

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

When hallways look this bad, who needs to go any further? A brown carpet certainly isn't helping with the dirty, dank feeling that runs throughout and how can an all-white interior look dated? It's normally so modern!

After: Eclectic wonderland.

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Living Room
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Yes! Color, texture and patterns galore! What a way to inject some serious style and personality into a previously sour living room! The orange accents are really making the room pop!

After: Is this the same home?

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Suddenly, white walls don't look so bad here, as there is a host of wonderfully personal touches totally offset the sterile and unfriendly vibe that was here before! We love that none of this decor takes itself too seriously either!

After: Heavenly kitchen!

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Dining Room
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Unbelievable! As if this is the same room as that previously horrendous kitchen! The modern cabinets have worked a total miracle, while more orange details keep the fun, pop art  theme alive!

After: Stay a while.

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

With modern culture posters and perfect mosaic tiles in place, this is a toilet that you wouldn't mind spending a minute or two in!

After: Clean and fresh.

Appartement contemporain - 75010, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Modern Bathroom
Espaces à Rêver

Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver
Espaces à Rêver

Just like the smaller toilet, this bathroom is a cacophony of mosaic tiles and it looks great! So bright, funky and fresh, this is exactly how a bathroom should look, especially in a modern apartment!

If you loved seeing how this apartment transformed, take a look at this Ideabook: A small home gets a Scandinavian makeover.

14 ideas to decorate the wall of your room (easy and modern!)
Would you love to give your home the transformation treatment?

