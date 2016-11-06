Using plants in your home

One of the best things you can do when planning the decor of your new house is to include a few of nature’s gems to enhance the beauty of your interiors. Yes, there is a large and fascinating variety of houseplants available that can easily be included in any decor! Ranging from a few tall and stately palms for a spacious, luxurious living area to a pot of elegant orchids for a small apartment, to untamed ferns for a rustic look—there is absolutely no limitation on the way you can embrace the grace and freshness of a houseplant!

Today we bring to you a list of 10 living spaces that have been improved with the simple inclusion of one or more plants. The credit for the images goes to the media and bloggers at Custom Media. Let’s have a look!