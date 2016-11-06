Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Using plants in your home

Justwords Justwords
Plants in interior design, Custom Media Custom Media Interior landscaping
Loading admin actions …

One of the best things you can do when planning the decor of your new house is to include a few of nature’s gems to enhance the beauty of your interiors. Yes, there is a large and fascinating variety of houseplants available that can easily be included in any decor! Ranging from a few tall and stately palms for a spacious, luxurious living area to a pot of elegant orchids for a small apartment, to untamed ferns for a rustic look—there is absolutely no limitation on the way you can embrace the grace and freshness of a houseplant! 

Today we bring to you a list of 10 living spaces that have been improved with the simple inclusion of one or more plants. The credit for the images goes to the media and bloggers at Custom Media. Let’s have a look!

1. Living In The Woods

Using plants to add life to living areas Custom Media Dining roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre Green
Custom Media

Using plants to add life to living areas

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Plants of varying heights adorn the living and dining spaces to optimum effect! Teamed with wooden flooring and furniture and with large glass windows that let in a flood of natural light, the abundance of greenery seems to create a gorgeous forest environment. What fun to enjoy a meal in this wooded sanctuary!

2. Single Beauty

Indoor trees Custom Media Living roomAccessories & decoration
Custom Media

Indoor trees

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

This comfortable living space looks well-furnished and cozy, hence requires only a single tall plant to lend its elegant beauty to the decor.

3. Adorning The Bathroom

Using plants in large bathrooms Custom Media BathroomDecoration Natural Fibre
Custom Media

Using plants in large bathrooms

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

This trendy bathroom with its neutral tones gets a splash of color and a dash of pizzazz, thanks to the green plant nestled in the corner!

4. Potted Plants

Pot plants in design Custom Media Interior landscaping
Custom Media

Pot plants in design

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

A broad-leaved potted plant is a dramatic accessory for a side table, shelf or mantelpiece. If possible, place it near a window for maximum effect!

5. Elegant Decor

Plants with texture Custom Media Living roomAccessories & decoration
Custom Media

Plants with texture

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Elegant plants are ideal in an elegant, minimalist decor scheme. Note how the two stylish plants in this very chic, modern room harmonize with the white, gray and brown color palette and add a distinguished touch to the minimalist environment.

6. Create An Arbour

Natural bathroom Custom Media BathroomDecoration
Custom Media

Natural bathroom

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

What a unique idea to build a lovely leafy arbour over your bathtub! Small potted plants on either end of the tub complete the look. We could certainly enjoy a hot soak here!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Embellishing The Kitchen

Kitchen plants Custom Media KitchenAccessories & textiles Natural Fibre
Custom Media

Kitchen plants

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Spreading ferns are the perfect match for a spacious, bright and well-ventilated kitchen!

8. Lending Poise

Balancing design with plants Custom Media Living roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre
Custom Media

Balancing design with plants

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

This modern, jazzy living area with its bright splashes of red is given dignity and a restful note by this plant in its attractive pot.

9. A Striking Effect

Modern designs with plants Custom Media Interior landscaping
Custom Media

Modern designs with plants

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

These adorable pots of prettiness look quite stunning against the yellow and green color palette!

10. Rustic Beauty

Plants to liven up bedrooms Custom Media BedroomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre
Custom Media

Plants to liven up bedrooms

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Have a rustic decor scheme in place? A small wild-looking plant in a rustic pot will look delightful on your bedroom table!

Get inspired and add a splash of living emerald to your home with any of these 10 spectacular ways of decorating your living spaces with nature’s beauties! 

Here’s another story you might like - 15 planters that will be precious in small courtyards.

A palatial family home that's sure to impress!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks