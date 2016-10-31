The kitchen is meant to be the heart and soul of the home, where families come together to break bread and share stories about their days.

Often people tend to get a little bit tired and uninspired when it comes to kitchen designers, however, choosing boring tiles or bland tones. This should not be the case!

In fact, your kitchen should look like a top design professional has breathed new life into it, with a modern, trendy and homely look and feel.

One of the easiest ways to achieve this is to paint your home with some beautiful, bold and bright tones.

This is why today we have brought you 32 painted kitchen wall designs, to inspire you to add a bit of life and soul into your kitchen area!