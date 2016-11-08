A Sophisticated & Unique Family Home

Home style luxury does not hinge merely on the number of storys, dimensions of the house or the furnishings & decor. A refined taste for aesthetics & a good understanding of spaces is sufficient to lend a cozy elegance to the home.

A large number of clients believe that one floor may not be enough to meet the specifications of an integrated floor plan. So, today homify will take you on a house tour wherein you will find remarkable panache, posh finesse & a fabulous integration of home spaces—all within a single story. This brilliance is a handiwork of the Polanco based architects romerodelamora, who have exquisitely wrapped opulent grace in precise simplicity. Have a look!