17 brick wall features to tickle your fancy!

Brick is one of our favorite materials to use when it comes to home building and design.

Brick walls bring an industrial, modern and chic look and feel to any exterior or interior space and can be used in just about any room, from the bedroom to the bathroom to the living room. We will also see just how fabulous it looks when used for the facade. There are also so many styles to choose from, which means that no matter what look and feel you are going for, you can use brick to enhance it.

As we explore these 17 fabulous options, you'll fall in love with brick and see how it's raw elements and rough design can really bring texture and tone into the home. You'll also see how top professionals from around the world make the most of this underrated material.

The best part? It's cheap too!