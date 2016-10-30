Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 brick wall features to tickle your fancy!

Leigh Leigh
Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Brick is one of our favorite materials to use when it comes to home building and design.

Brick walls bring an industrial, modern and chic look and feel to any exterior or interior space and can be used in just about any room, from the bedroom to the bathroom to the living room. We will also see just how fabulous it looks when used for the facade. There are also so many styles to choose from, which means that no matter what look and feel you are going for, you can use brick to enhance it. 

As we explore these 17 fabulous options, you'll fall in love with brick and see how it's raw elements and rough design can really bring texture and tone into the home. You'll also see how top professionals from around the world make the most of this underrated material.

The best part? It's cheap too!

1. Use contrasting brick colors, shapes and tones for a dramatic effect in the living room

A.S. Creation AS Creation House Brick Pattern Faux Effect Embossed Non Woven Wallpaper 779830 I Want Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

A.S. Creation AS Creation House Brick Pattern Faux Effect Embossed Non Woven Wallpaper 779830

I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

2. Match your exterior brick walls with the interior brick walls for a very homely look and feel

inside/outside homify Minimal style window and door london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors
homify

inside/outside

homify
homify
homify

3. Darker toned brick walls work beautifully with lighter furniture

Arthouse VIP Black Brick Wall Pattern Faux Stone Effect Motif Mural Wallpaper 623007 I Want Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

Arthouse VIP Black Brick Wall Pattern Faux Stone Effect Motif Mural Wallpaper 623007

I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

4. Follow the red brick road to a beautiful and colorful design full of personality and charm

Arthouse VIP Red Brick Wall Pattern Faux Stone Effect Motif Mural Wallpaper 623006 I Want Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

Arthouse VIP Red Brick Wall Pattern Faux Stone Effect Motif Mural Wallpaper 623006

I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

5. Use darker and lighter red bricks for a more textured look

A.S. Creation AS Creation House Brick Pattern Faux Effect Embossed Non Woven Wallpaper 779816 I Want Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

A.S. Creation AS Creation House Brick Pattern Faux Effect Embossed Non Woven Wallpaper 779816

I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

6. Combine with wooden materials for a beautiful, homely space packed with raw materials

A.S. Creation AS Creation House Brick Pattern Faux Effect Embossed Non Woven Wallpaper 779847 I Want Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

A.S. Creation AS Creation House Brick Pattern Faux Effect Embossed Non Woven Wallpaper 779847

I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Add an industrial chic look and feel to your bathroom by including brick

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
Udesign Architecture

Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture
Udesign Architecture

8. Give your office space a trendy look and feel with brick walls

Industrial brick effect wall mural for office interior design Vinyl Impression Commercial spaces Office buildings
Vinyl Impression

Industrial brick effect wall mural for office interior design

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

9. White brick adds a minimalist and sleek look and feel to any living space

1Wall Loft Brick White Wall Mural Home Flair Decor ArtworkOther artistic objects
Home Flair Decor

1Wall Loft Brick White Wall Mural

Home Flair Decor
Home Flair Decor
Home Flair Decor

10. Illuminate the niches in the walls by combining smooth plastered walls with rough brick

PRIVADA MIRAMAR, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

11. Or use it in a large niche, bringing a 3D effect to your wall

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

12. Add some life and color into a room with bright, vibrant bricks by painting them

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Turquoise tiles,antique,crackle,tile,metro,brick,wall,walls,feature,white,vintage,period,bathroom,spalshback,shabby,chic,'
Walls and Floors Ltd

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

13. Illuminate your brick walls with wall lighting, highlighting the detail and design

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Industrial style kitchen Bricks Blue copper light,copper,bulb pendant,exposed brick,copper wall light,london stock brick,london kitchen,kitchen extension,east dulwich,rear extension,industrial kitchen,blue kitchen
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

14. Combine white brick walls with bright patterned furniture for a very refreshing look and feel

White Brick Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
Tektura Wallcoverings

White Brick

Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings
Tektura Wallcoverings

15. The facade can take on a very unique look and feel with brick, especially if it's combined with glass and stone

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

16. Pair brick walls with shelves and mirrors for a very effective and beautiful interior design

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Add black tiles to the bathroom for an edgy and minimalist look and feel

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love this beautiful brick home with a stairway to heaven.

A boring home becomes an expression of style
Would you use brick for your home? Tell us about it in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks