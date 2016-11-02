​Converting A Mediocre Bathroom Into A Refined Retreat

The shower cubicle with its elegant brown veneer and attractive floor is neatly partitioned by means of a sleek glass panel. The bathtub enclosure matches the cubicle and has handy square niches for storing toiletries. The squares are repeated in the lights located near the niches. The plant arrangement on the ledge adds a splash of color and freshness to the ambiance.

The design team at Holtkemeier has made this project a resounding success. What a terrific transformation from a mediocre, poorly planned bathroom to a delightful and trendy space that no one will ever be in a hurry to leave! Truly, wonders can be achieved with careful planning and a little thought!