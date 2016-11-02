​Converting A Mediocre Bathroom Into A Refined Retreat

Dissatisfied with their old bathroom, the owners of a house in Bad Oeynhausen, Germany, decided to rope in the expert interior designers at Holtkemeier to transform this below average room with a size of just over 100 ft² into a combination of comfort, functionality and style somewhat on the lines of a home spa! Recognizing the bathroom’s potential to be renovated into a sophisticated, modern space, the design team at Holtkemeier wrought their magic for a truly outstanding result! Let’s have a look!
The old-fashioned white tiles on the walls and floor are teamed with pink wall sections and varying colors of sanitary ware, all of which seems to be have been installed haphazardly without any proper planning for their placement. The colors in this space are not in harmony and the entire effect of the bathroom is aesthetically unappealing. The designers do not seem to have given any thought to the project.
On the other side of the bathroom, the elements are too cramped for words! Look at the peculiar placement of the bathtub and the shower space and the complete lack of attractiveness in any facet of the space. The layout is displeasing to say the least!
A glance at the floor plan for the renovation project reveals an extension, which gives the benefit of a few precious feet. The design team decided to utilize the height of the bathroom to maximum advantage.
As we can see, the new layout of the sanitary ware and fittings shows sensible planning and optimum utilization of space for a comfortable, functional and neat arrangement.
The makeover of the old bathroom is truly wonderful! The soft glow emanating from the little lights lends warmth to the modern and stylish decor while the elegant window contributes a flood of natural brightness. The neutral color palette harmonizes with the large tiles, clean lines, glass shelves and recessed lights to create a refined, functional and comfortable environment.
The shower cubicle with its elegant brown veneer and attractive floor is neatly partitioned by means of a sleek glass panel. The bathtub enclosure matches the cubicle and has handy square niches for storing toiletries. The squares are repeated in the lights located near the niches. The plant arrangement on the ledge adds a splash of color and freshness to the ambiance.
The design team at Holtkemeier has made this project a resounding success. What a terrific transformation from a mediocre, poorly planned bathroom to a delightful and trendy space that no one will ever be in a hurry to leave! Truly, wonders can be achieved with careful planning and a little thought!