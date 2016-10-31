6 mistakes to avoid for the perfect living room

A perfect living room is one that reflects your lifestyle, your habits, your personality and your preferences. It is the room in your home which you want to present to your friends and family in the best possible light so of course you want to make it as comfortable and cozy as possible. We've put together some ideas on what to avoid when decorating and arranging your living room so that you can create a space that is enjoyable to be in.

Let's take a look at these creative living rooms.