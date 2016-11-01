The waterside home with a view to die for!

Some apartments make you want to die with jealousy and we have to fully disclose that this is one of them! With a gorgeous and minimal interior that is punctuated by accent colors taking center stage, the only thing more beautiful is the view from the balcony, making this a perfectly situated and wonderfully finished home. We think you'll love the open plan kitchen, living and dining room set up and there is no getting away from the fact that the interior designer who orchestrated this project really understood what the clients wanted.
Come with us now if you fancy a little riviera inspiration!
Didn't we tell you how incredible this place was? Well now you can see it with your own eyes! A cacophony of bright white and primary accents, this open plan space simply oozes contemporary cool, while still accounting for every necessary functionality. How IS it doing that?
Some kitchens look too stark or minimal when finished in all white, but this lovely installation is simply perfect! With brushed steel accents and appliances, it's futuristic as anything and wait until you see the full layout!
Built-in wall cabinets and a single long island are all that make up this amazing kitchen, but the impact the look has is enormous! With the warm wood flooring taking the edge of a potentially sterile feel, this space feels fluid, usable and enjoyable!
This is a home that clearly seeks to blur the line between function and fashion, by having gorgeous art pieces simply laying about. While this could have looked pretentious in the wrong home, here, it simple looks right, especially with the huge bookcase and communal table in place.
This master bedroom is fantastic, with tits floating room divide that doubles as a handy headboard! The vivid turquoise adds a new dimension of color, while built-in wall storage looks sleek and almost undetectable. The really interesting thing here, is how the room has been made smaller to make way for something more handy!
While the bedroom itself could have been exponentially better, the clients instead chose to segment it in order to have a dressing area. Clever stuff and we think you'll agree with us that it was a sacrifice well worth making! Those cubby holes are so useful!
In a small ensuite bathroom, you have to use all your cunning to prevent the space from feeling too claustrophobic and that's exactly what is happening here! The stretched, linear design makes the room feel super tall, which in turn combats the relative lack of room. Now that's ingenious!
Of course, with a view as naturally stunning as the one here, you'd be silly not to take advantage of it by creating a lovely balcony and this one is the perfect finishing touch for the rest of the apartment. With sparkling white details that tie in with the open plan space and a bright azure blue stripe that harks back to the bedroom, this is a calm, cohesive and valuable extra slice of room!
