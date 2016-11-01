A home that really holds onto its heritage!

When homes are renovated, there is a chance that they will lose some of the charm or heritage that was present in them, but that has most definitely NOT happened with today's project! The interior designer in charge of the revamp was clearly given a directive to keep as many references to Portugal as possible permeating every room and the result is a beautiful, cultural home that we would love to see in the flesh! Come with us now and see if you love what has been done here too!
It's not an exclusively Portuguese trait to keep a huge amount of family pictures in the home, but we don't think you'll ever find a home in Portugal without hundreds of cherished pictures in frames. This gallery wall looks wonderful and what a way to stay connected to previous generations!
Food brings a family together and this home has been furnished with a lovely dining spot, complete with antique furniture. We're sure that a family meal is enjoyed here every single day, surrounded by the rich warmth of the natural wood doors and floor.
Mediterranean countries always seem to feature vivid, bright blue in their homes, especially the kitchen and this apartment is no exception! What a glorious way to add some really rich color into play and we love the unusual touch of using the hue to create a blue floor as it looks just like the Mediterranean sea!
With a sketch of a Portuguese cathedral on this bedroom wall, we think you're starting to see just how much we weren't exaggerating when we said that every room nods to traditional Portuguese motifs or history! With some simple yellow cushions as an accent, this room really is all about the art!
Amalia Rodrigues is a renowned singer in Portugal and wears black shawls, embroidered with bright flowers, which this wardrobe has been painted to emulate. It's this level of detail that makes the home stand out, as on the surface, not everybody would know what the wardrobe was referencing.
With Portuguese culture being so woven into the fabric of this apartment, it makes sense that there would be am incredible view out into the country itself and you can't say that this is a disappointment, can you? What a dream vista to enjoy from the master bedroom!
We love how every room really seeks to embrace a new art form, linked to Portugal and in here, Fernando Pessoa, one of the biggest names in Portuguese poetry, has been quoted and used as fabulous wardrobe and wall decoration. These gentle nods to culture are just amazing.
The Barcelos Rooster is an easily recognizable image from Portuguese culture and has been put to fun use in this bedroom, as it adorns furniture to look like it is playfully hiding. What a cheeky chick!
We are feeling really inspired by all the brave use of color in this apartment and in particular, the mismatched tiles in this bathroom have captured our hearts. Rustic, fun and beautiful all at the same time, you can't get away from the fact that they really are the Portuguese icing on the cake that is this lovely, culturally respectful home.
