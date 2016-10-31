10 homes so beautiful, they should have country-music ballads written about them!

Do you know what we love about country music? The longing for home that its stars so often sing about, as we miss our homes even when we just have to pop out to the store! That feeling of only truly being able to be yourself while at home is a hard emotion to capture, but the dulcet tones and lilting guitar melodies of country music get it just right and we thought we'd celebrate the connection with a fun article today! We've found 10 beautiful homes that we think should have country songs written about them, but in lieu of that, we've paired them up with well-known tunes that we think suit them down to the ground. Take a look at our choices and see if you agree with us! You never know, the architects might have been enjoying some country when they planned these homes!