10 homes so beautiful, they should have country-music ballads written about them!

Quogue Beach House, Lorraine Bonaventura Architect
Do you know what we love about country music? The longing for home that its stars so often sing about, as we miss our homes even when we just have to pop out to the store! That feeling of only truly being able to be yourself while at home is a hard emotion to capture, but the dulcet tones and lilting guitar melodies of country music get it just right and we thought we'd celebrate the connection with a fun article today! We've found 10 beautiful homes that we think should have country songs written about them, but in lieu of that, we've paired them up with well-known tunes that we think suit them down to the ground. Take a look at our choices and see if you agree with us! You never know, the architects might have been enjoying some country when they planned these homes!

1. The House That Built Me by Miranda Lambert

Quogue Beach House Addition Lorraine Bonaventura Architect
Lorraine Bonaventura Architect

Quogue Beach House Addition

Lorraine Bonaventura Architect
Lorraine Bonaventura Architect
Lorraine Bonaventura Architect

An emotional song that talks about the innocence of growing up, we really think this gray masterpiece represents the feelings of longing and sadness that accompany a desire for a simpler time. We're sure the garden holds a lot of the memories that Miranda sings about too.

2. Who Says You Can't Go Home by Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles

Modern beach house exterior ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern beach house exterior

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Talking about building new communities, we think this modern new build home is a great representation of Bon Jovi's sentiments, plus, he's a modern guy with some funky styling!

3. Home by Blake Shelton

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

As Blake sings about wanting to get home from touring on the road, we see images of a country ranch that's he's grafted hard for, so isn't this just the perfect home for this song?

4. Turning Home by David Nail

Front Facade John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

Front Facade

John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design
John Toates Architecture and Design

When a country song talks about homesickness, you know the property in question needs to be something really special and we think this qualifies! Vibrant, welcoming and personal, we'd miss this home too!

5. ​Home by Dierks Bentley

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

A gorgeous love song dedicated to the country, we think a rural retreat really suits Dierks beautiful upbeat ballad that paints vivid imagery of plains and family.

6. Hurry Home by Jason Michael Carroll

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

A devastatingly tragic song about wanting a teenager to come back home, we see images of a perfect family house, with a terrace and white cladding. We think this is perfect!

7. My Old Kentucky Home by Johnny Cash

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

We can't talk about country music without mentioning the main man! Listening to this song, his good-nature humor about his home shines though and makes us think of a beloved ranch-style property where he enjoyed living with June.

8. Small Town USA by Justin Moore

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

A song that really instills hometown pride, we think this is perfectly represented by a smaller, rural home, as it's a message that will resonate with everyone. Your home is your castle, regardless of size, and we'd be proud to live here, wouldn't you?

9. Silent House by the Dixie Chicks

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

The Dixie Chicks are known for their fabulous harmonies and this song is no exception, as it talks about a beloved home in the aftermath of someone passing away. We just know that every room in this home will have a story to tell and a memory to share, so it's the perfect representation.

10. Two of a Kind, Working on a Full House by Garth Brooks

View from Garden daniels thiede architects limited
daniels thiede architects limited

View from Garden

daniels thiede architects limited
daniels thiede architects limited
daniels thiede architects limited

When a song talks about needing a bigger home because the family is growing, a fantastic new build property, built to exacting specifications is the ideal representation of it. Garth Brooks always sings with joy and humor in his heart and we can see a wealth of potential for joy in this family home!

So how did we do? If you enjoyed this take on family homes, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 ways to make your home a happy home.

A cool and cozy modern home
Which was your favorite house and did you like our song choice?

