DIY: 9 low-cost ways to upgrade your home!

Home upgrades can quickly get out of hand and start costing you serious money, ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that, but what if you just want to add something small and inexpensive, but still make a big impact on your interior? Well, we've found a few fantastic ideas that won't break the bank but will add some serious style points to every room, so read on to discover the secret to low-cost home upgrading!
If you've got a weekend free, why not think about painting your walls a brighter, more neutral color? You'll be shocked at what an impact white walls make! Your home will look much more brighter and nicer—without paying a lot for it :)
Indoor plants don't just inject some greenery into your home, they also purify your air and have a huge impact on the vibe and health of the household as a whole! Now that's a value-added bonus!
If your bathroom gets a little cluttered now and then, investing in a bathroom cabinet will be a great idea that soon pays off. Suddenly, your room will look more modern and minimalist, all because of extra storage.
If your bedroom needs a little more pizazz, how about hanging a really amazing statement mirror on one of the walls? Not only will it look great and serve a purpose, it will also make your room feel much larger!
We love projects that can be started and finished within a couple of hours and this is one of those! Hanging statement wallpaper on one wall makes a huge impact, won't cost a lot and is simple to do. Amazing!
To make your home a whole lot more cultured, hang wall art that guests will be fascinated with! You could even think about trying your hand at curating a whole gallery wall.
Cushions look great in your living room or bedroom, but more than that, they add a nuance of cozy, comfortable styling too. Choose some bright colors and you can really update a design scheme!
If you have a tired old kitchen, don't rip the whole lot out, simply replace the cabinet doors with something a whole lot more contemporary and fresh. Boom! A brand new kitchen at a fraction of the cost!
For a sleek, modern vibe, you need to get your television mounted up on your wall. Hide the cables away and you'll be left with a really professionally finished installation that totally changes the feel of a room!
