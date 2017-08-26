Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY: 9 low-cost ways to upgrade your home!

How to make rooms seem bigger., Emma Jayne Sayers Emma Jayne Sayers Walls
Home upgrades can quickly get out of hand and start costing you serious money, ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that, but what if you just want to add something small and inexpensive, but still make a big impact on your interior? Well, we've found a few fantastic ideas that won't break the bank but will add some serious style points to every room, so read on to discover the secret to low-cost home upgrading!

1. Embrace a neutral color scheme.

Skandynawskie biele i szarości., 4ma projekt 4ma projekt Living room
4ma projekt

4ma projekt
4ma projekt
4ma projekt

If you've got a weekend free, why not think about painting your walls a brighter, more neutral color? You'll be shocked at what an impact white walls make! Your home will look much more brighter and nicer—without paying a lot for it :)

2. Grab some indoor plants.

Black and White Enamel Pot rigby & mac Garden Accessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Black and White Enamel Pot

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Indoor plants don't just inject some greenery into your home, they also purify your air and have a huge impact on the vibe and health of the household as a whole! Now that's a value-added bonus!

3. Add a bathroom cabinet.

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist style bathroom
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

If your bathroom gets a little cluttered now and then, investing in a bathroom cabinet will be a great idea that soon pays off. Suddenly, your room will look more modern and minimalist, all because of extra storage.

4. Choose a statement mirror.

Mirror Emma Jayne Sayers Walls
Emma Jayne Sayers

Mirror

Emma Jayne Sayers
Emma Jayne Sayers
Emma Jayne Sayers

If your bedroom needs a little more pizazz, how about hanging a really amazing statement mirror on one of the walls? Not only will it look great and serve a purpose, it will also make your room feel much larger!

5. Make a statement with wallpaper.

Bellewood homify Walls
homify

Bellewood

homify
homify
homify

We love projects that can be started and finished within a couple of hours and this is one of those! Hanging statement wallpaper on one wall makes a huge impact, won't cost a lot and is simple to do. Amazing!

6. Add framed wall art.

Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade CUSTOMS handmade Modern Walls and Floors
CUSTOMS handmade

Espacios decorados by Wallart

CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade
CUSTOMS handmade

To make your home a whole lot more cultured, hang wall art that guests will be fascinated with! You could even think about trying your hand at curating a whole gallery wall.

7. Add plenty of throw cushions.

Scrunch cushion Loaf Living roomAccessories & decoration
Loaf

Scrunch cushion

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Cushions look great in your living room or bedroom, but more than that, they add a nuance of cozy, comfortable styling too. Choose some bright colors and you can really update a design scheme!

8. Replace your kitchen cupboard doors.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a tired old kitchen, don't rip the whole lot out, simply replace the cabinet doors with something a whole lot more contemporary and fresh. Boom! A brand new kitchen at a fraction of the cost!

9. Wall-mount your television.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a sleek, modern vibe, you need to get your television mounted up on your wall. Hide the cables away and you'll be left with a really professionally finished installation that totally changes the feel of a room!

For more home improvement inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Cheap Home Revamp.

7 smart hacks to ring in hearty kitchen inspiration!
Are you keen to try some of these before taking on a full room redesign?

